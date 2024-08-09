God of War: Ragnarok's PC port requires an incredible 190GB for installation — PSN account is also a requirement

Yesterday, the God of War: Ragnarok PC port's system requirements were posted to Steam before its September 19 launch— and some of the listed requirements are already raising some eyebrows. One of the biggest points of contention is the 190 GB install size, which seems close to the combined file size of both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, respectively, which weighed in at 107 GB and 84 GB when the game launched.

However, the requirement of a PlayStation Network account for a single-player game has also drawn controversy—mainly because PSN is available in far fewer countries than Steam, effectively locking Ragnarok away from many PC players due to arbitrary account restrictions.

A silver lining revealed by a glance at the official system requirements is that these targets are all being met without using upscaling technology. While some games calculate the usage of DLSS or FSR in system requirements, the developers of the Ragnarok PC port at Jetpack Interactive, porting the AAA console-targeted Sony Santa Monica original, have fortunately sidestepped this misleading practice. Additionally, Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3, and Frame Generation are all still supported despite not being used to "cheat" the system requirements, which is an excellent boon for performance and image quality across the board.

God of War: Ragnarok PC System Requirements

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Preset Recommended Preset High Preset Performance Preset Ultra Preset In-Game Graphics Settings Target, Native Resolution 1080p @ 30 FPS, Low Settings 1080p @ 60 FPS, Medium Settings 1440p @ 60 FPS, High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS, High Settings 4K @ 60 FPS, Ultra Settings GPU Requirement Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT Nvidia RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 5700 Nvidia RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti or AMD RX 6900 XT Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti or AMD RX 7900 XT CPU Requirement Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM Capacity Requirement 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Operating System Requirement Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Storage Space Requirement 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD

In any case, most of these system requirements seem quite reasonable, even the 190 GB install size, considering the much wider platform support expected of a PC release. It's not like we haven't seen games this big before. In June 2023, Starfield drew controversy for its 125 GB install size requirement, while Modern Warfare III has required 213 GB for a full install of the game with "HQ textures" since November of the same year.

PC installs for AAA games in the hundred(s) of gigabytes have been commonplace for some time, with the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port weighing in at 150 GB when it was released in 2019.

However, God of War Ragnarok is a simple-player game, which makes its requirement for a PlayStation Network account to be playable quite egregious. It may also result in Steam Deck compatibility being completely off-the-table despite God of War (2014) running so well on the handheld and targeting a very similar level of fidelity, just at a relatively smaller scale.