S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 could be banned in Russia, and players could face criminal charges — Russian government will evaluate whether the game contains anti-Russian sentiments or terrorism justification

The upcoming release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 could land Russian gamers in serious trouble. According to RBC-Ukraine News, the Russian government is considering a ban on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Moreover, individuals who play it in Russia could face criminal charges for financially supporting “terrorism.”

For some context, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is being developed by Kyiv-based studio GSC Game World. The game was initially scheduled for release in late 2022. Still, Russia’s ongoing war of aggression and upheaval as several developers relocated to the Czech Republic seem like valid excuses for a delay.

RBC Ukraine News says that several factors could affect the legal status of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and any players in Russia.

Firstly, the game may be banned entirely depending on its content. “There could be the most severe measures if illegal content is found in the game upon release, such as extremism, justification of terrorism, or incitement of ethnic hatred,” said Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Exclusive Smoking Barrels Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Secondly, gamers “might face criminal charges,” RBC reports, citing the musings of Russian lawyer Mikhail Mushailov. This will likely depend on whether or not it can be established that the developers support the Ukrainian military in any way. In short, if you want to enjoy a bit of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 action in Russia, you better watch your back.

Last month, GSC Game World producer Evgeniy Kulik spoke to the BBC about the upcoming release. Kulik talked about how much effort was being put into making S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 a worthy successor to the original. The producer reminded us of the very real threat to life the Russian invasion represents: “Maybe half of our studio is currently working under the constant threat of being killed.” Despite this, Kulik reckons completing and publishing the game is very important.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is set in an alternate-history Chornobyl exclusion zone filled with dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artifacts. This first-person post-apocalypse open-world horror title is hoped to satisfy the expectations of fans of the original. The game is set for release on November 20 and can be pre-ordered for PC via Steam.