Login | Sign Up
Search

Get 'Alan Wake' Before It Disappears From Stores On May 15

by - Source: Remedy Forums
6 Comments

If you want to own a physical or digital copy of Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake, you will have to purchase it this weekend. The studio announced that it would remove the game on May 15, but it will have a 48-hour sale on the game so you can grab it at a low price.

Remedy Entertainment is removing the game due to expiring musical licenses. Remedy plans on “looking into relicensing the music for Alan Wake,” but it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, the follow-up game to the original title, will still be available for purchase after May 15.


You can also buy the game on Steam at a heavily discounted price. The so-called “Sunset Sale” begins on Saturday, May 13. You can get Alan Wake, its downloadable content, and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare at a 90 percent discount. The sale ends on May 15.

NameAlan Wake
TypeAction/Adventure, Horror
DeveloperRemedy Entertainment
PublisherRemedy Entertainment
Platforms
  • PC
  • Xbox 360
Where To Buy
Release DateFebruary 16, 2012
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
6 comments
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    Well, that's sad. GRID and a couple other games vanished from Steam the other month, too, for probably licensing reasons.

    I mean, really, it's not such a big deal. Before digital downloads, you only had, what, a few months of being stocked on shelves and that's the only time you made your money, and if someone wanted an older game, they were SOL. Nowadays, you can keep making sales as long as someone wants your game. That's a very welcome change for the industry. But now there's problems like this where licensing different things means it could actually cost money sometimes to keep your games available for sale.

    Oh well. RIP, Alan Wake. You were a good game. I suggest it if you don't own it yet. Especially recommended at the sale price.
    0
  • toddybody
    This doesn't preclude digital owners from re-downloading it from Steam/etc? IIRC Steam has a strict provision that all titles will be available in perpetuity for owners. Hope this is true :(
    0
  • drwho1
    No mention of GOG? That's the best version of any game.
    0
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. 'Hover: Revolt of Gamers' By Fusty Game: The Next 'Jet Set Radio'?
  2. 'Arizona Sunshine' To Go Beyond Rift, Vive; Will Reach PSVR In June (Updated)
  3. Watch Us Play 'Quake Champions'
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices