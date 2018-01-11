'Dark Souls: Remastered' Rekindles The Flame On May 25

The massively popular Dark Souls series is returning to alternatively frustrate and excite players with the newly-announced Dark Souls: Remastered edition, coming this May to PC via Steam. The refresh will also be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

This "complete" release will give the 2008 game, as well as the downloadable add-on "Artorias of the Abyss," an important facelift. In terms of resolution, Dark Souls: Remastered will offer native 4K resolution at 60 fps. That's a vast improvement over what the game was previously available to play through in.

The latest entry in the series, Dark Souls III, was released on PC back in early 2016, andDark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition was available for players eager to look backward in the series' catalogue. It was, however, limited to 30 fps and was decidedly shoddy for a console to PC port. Aside from its dearth of any real enhancements, it was poorly received upon its debut. Finally, PC players have a decent version of the game to look forward to, even though it took close to a decade. It's still happening though, so it's worth getting excited about.



Dark Souls Remastered Announcement Trailer | Switch, PS4, X1, PC

In addition to visual improvements and the obvious performance upgrades, From Software has also bumped up support to include up to six players for multiplayer mode as well. Dark Souls' unique multiplayer allows for assistance, betrayal, and all the player interactions in between. You can choose to become a benevolent guide for others or push them to despair as you play through, which is one of the areas in which Dark Souls truly shines.

Dark Souls: Remastered will run $40 and will be up for grabs May 25. That's plenty of time to run through the newer games and see if they're your cup of tea. Make sure you keep your wits about you and bring all of your patience to the table. You’re going to need it.

