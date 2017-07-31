Ninja Theory Outlines PC, PS4 Pro Features For 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice'

Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice arrives next week, and the studio released another trailer for the game. It also revealed more details about performance and graphical features for those playing on PC and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Even though the studio didn’t release the full list of graphical options available for PC gamers, it did mention that Hellblade is playable at 4K resolution with uncapped framerates. Furthermore, it supports the 21:9 screen ratio, so those of you with ultra widescreen monitors won’t miss out on the action. Those playing on the PlayStation 4 Pro can choose either to play the game at a higher resolution or at 60 frames per second.





The latest trailer shows off more gameplay footage ahead of the title’s release on August 8. It shows the protagonist, Senua, battling multiple monstrosities and wandering through burnt landscapes and crumbling buildings. It’s a journey through Hell for Senua, but none of it is real. The Celtic warrior suffers from psychosis, so most of what the player sees are actually hallucinations.

The subject of mental health is a rare focal point in video games, but Ninja Theory hopes to bring more light to the issue with the release of Hellblade. The studio worked with Paul Fletcher, a health neuroscience professor from the University of Cambridge, and people who suffer from similar mental health issues in an attempt to accurately portray Senua’s struggles within the game. The studio just finished development on the game last week, and you can check out its work with Fletcher via a development diary video.