In-Win's Polaris Fans Are (Almost) Here

Remember those cool (pun intended) Polaris fans In-Win had on display at Computex 2017? Well, it would seem they're finally ready for retail.

This new line of Polaris fans is available in three models; LED, RGB and RGB aluminum. Aside from RGB functionality and materials used in the construction these fans, specifications are the same across the board.

Measuring 120 x 120 x 25mm, these fans are capable of moving up to 43.3CFM at 1,280RPM, all the while remaining whisper-quiet at 20.2dB(A). At an ambient temperature of 25℃, these fans have a life expectancy of 35,000 hours and come with a two-year warranty.

The fans feature an 8-pin modular connector design that allows each fan to link to another to create a daisy chain effect. The downside is that a single Polaris RGB fan will not operate on its own: You must purchase the Polaris RGB Twin Pack first and daisy-chain the fans together. 


Common features include a shockproof rubber stand, low-noise PWM fan, six center-mounted LEDs and, with the exception of the RGB aluminum model, a transparent fan frame.

The RGB-enabled models are compatible with Asus Aura Sync, MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, and Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion lighting effects.

In-Win said these fans will be available next week with an MSRP of $39 for a twin pack and $20 for additional single-pack fans.


In-Win

Polaris

Fan Size

120 x 120 x 25mm

Voltage

5V - 12V

Power

12V

Speed

500 ~ 1,280RPM

Air Flow

43.31CFM

Noise

20.2dB(A)

Life Span

35,000 Hours

Warranty

2 Years

