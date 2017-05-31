In-Win Spins Out New Polaris, Mars Fans At Computex

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

In addition to that crazy-cool Winbot case we looked at earlier, In-Win also launched a pair of new 120mm fans that put a twist (quite literally) on traditional fan design.

Starting with the In-Win Polaris, this 120 x 120 x 25mm fan features a minimalist frame with six LED lights embedded in the clear plastic fan shroud. With a sound output of just over 20dBA at 1,280RPM, this fan is being marketed as a silent cooling solution. The Polaris is also equipped with vibration dampening rubber feet to aid in noise suppression. Even though this fan is targeting the quiet cooling crowd, it is still capable of moving more than 43cfm while remaining whisper quiet.



Moving on to the Mars fan, this is where things get really interesting in terms of fan design. It too is a 120 x 120 x 25mm fan, but that is about where the similarities it shares with the Polaris end. In fact, even after we explain this fan’s unique features, you are still going to have to see the pictures to fully appreciate its unique design.



The fan’s frame and shroud is made of lightweight aluminum, as is the fan arm and its 360° rotating hinge.This allows you to use the Mars in a traditional fan mounting location with the flexibility and freedom to adjust it for hard to reach areas or spot cooling. The fan also has a modular cable design that allows for a wide variety of cable management options. The mars fan can even be used as a stand alone desktop fan.

Information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson