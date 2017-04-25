Login | Sign Up
MSI Bundling Intel Optane With Some 200 Series 'OPT BOOST' Motherboards

by

MSI announced a trio of new 200 Series 'OPT BOOST' motherboards that will be bundled with a pre-installed 16GB Intel Optane Memory module. The company said the addition of the Optane Memory not only boosts hard drive performance but also represents an added $50 value for free.

Those of you who are unsure of the benefits of a bundle such as this need only read our Intel Optane Memory review to get caught up to speed. From our review:

The main component is an SSD that comes bristling not only with the hottest new memory technology, but also a combination of protocols, hardware, and software work together to transform Optane Memory into a caching solution, primarily for HDDs. For the uninitiated, caching learns your usage patterns and stores frequently-accessed data on a faster storage device to speed up boot times, application loading, and many other aspects of overall system performance.

In case you are wondering, this isn't MSI just tossing a 16GB Intel Optane Memory module in the box and calling it good. The company actually added a dedicated M.2 slot to two of the announced motherboards for the Optane Memory module, leaving an open M.2 slot available for PCIe SSD storage. The Z270 Tomahawk OPT BOOST is a full sized ATX motherboard with support for multiple GPUs by way of three PCI-E x16 slots. The B250M Bazooka OPT BOOST is an mATX motherboard with a single PCI-E x16 slot. Although it was also announced, no information is current available on the B250M PRO OPT BOOST motherboard.

MSI recommends updating your compatible MSI 200 series motherboards to the latest BIOS version before use.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.


Z270 Tomahawk OPT BOOSTB250M Bazooka OPT BOOST
Socket11511151
ChipsetIntel Z270 ChipsetIntel B250 Chipset
DDR4
Memory		3800(OC) / 3600(OC) / 3200(OC) / 3000(OC) / 2800(OC) / 2600(OC) / 2400 / 2133 MHz 2400 / 2133 MHz
Memory
Channel		Dual Dual
DIMM Slots44
Max Memory64GB64GB
PCI-E x1631
PCI-E x132
SATA III66
M.2 Slot22
TPM Header11
LAN10/100/100010/100/1000
Rear I/ODVI-D, HDMI, Realtek ALC892 Codec, x1 USB 3.1 (Gen2, Type A), x1 USB 3.1 (Gen2, Type C), x4 USB 3.1 (Gen1, Type A), x2 USB 2.0 DVI-D, HDMI, Realtek ALC892 Codec, x3 USB 3.1 (Gen1, Type A) 1x USB 3.1 (Gen1, Type C), x2 USB 2.0
CrossFire /
SLI		YesNo
Form FactorATXmATX
  • shpankey
    interesting... and tempting.
