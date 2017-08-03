Noctua Details AMD Threadripper, EPYC CPU Coolers

noctua_nh_u9-1

Those of you who have read our exclusive coverage of AMD’s Threadripper socket TR4 schematics or watched MSI's video outlining the Threadripper processors' installation procedure will know that a cooler bracket upgrade kit isn’t going to cut it. Enter Noctua’s trio of high-end coolers, which you might recognize from their announcement at Computex 2017.

First up we have the NH-U14S TR4-SP3, which is, as its name implies, a dedicated version of the NH-U14S designed specifically for AMD’s TR4 / SP3 X399 motherboards. This redesigned heatsink weighs in at 865g without the fan, a full 95g heavier than the standard version. The NF-A15 140mm fan is capable of moving almost 84 CFM while generating only 24.6dBA. Aside from the nickel-plated copper base plate, the number of heatpipes, fin count, and heatsink material remain unchanged from the previous version of this heatsink.

Up next we have the NH-U14S TR4-SP3. This heatsink tips the scales at 695g sans fan and sports one of Noctua’s NF-F12 120mm PWM fans. Standing 158mm tall and 125mm wide, this heatsink should be large enough to keep your new Threadripper processor cool, yet short enough to fit in most modern tower cases.



Finally, if space constraints are an issue, the NH-U9 TR4-SP3 might be right up your alley. This cooler is equipped with not one, but two NF-A9 92mm fans. At just 125mm tall, this fan is ideal for smaller cases and most 4U size rack-mount cases.

All the aforementioned heatsinks come standard with:

Noctua Premium PWM Fan(s)

Low-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A.)

NT-H1 high-grade thermal compound

Anti-vibration pads and fan-clips for second NF-A15 (optional)

Noctua Metal Case-Badge

Noctua said that its custom-designed SecuFirm2 mounting system for TR4 and SP3 is made for ease of installation and compatibility. To that end, the company designed the mounting system in a way that allows you to offset the cooler by up to 6mm to increase clearance of the top PCIe slot.

The NH-U14S TR4-SP3, NH-U14S TR4-SP3, and NH-U9 TR4-SP3 are available now with an MSRP of $80, $70, and $70, respectively.