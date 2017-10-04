NZXT Updates Its CAM Software To Version 3.5

NZXT_CAM_3.5_2

NZXT_CAM_3.5_3

NZXT_CAM_3.5-main

NZXT_CAM_3.5_1 NZXT_CAM_3.5_2

NZXT_CAM_3.5_3

NZXT_CAM_3.5-main

NZXT_CAM_3.5_1

NZXT announced a new version of its CAM PC monitoring software. This latest update brings the software up to version 3.5 and promises performance enhancements and a variety of new features.

Chief among them are a new UI design, easier to read graphs, an improved Games page, and a new drivers page. The upgraded CAM software can show information on CPUs with a maximum of 8 cores, up from 4 in the previous version of the software.

Although the overall footprint of the interface is smaller, NZXT stated that its CAM 3.5 software maintains the same information as earlier versions, all while being easier to read and use. The new dashboard highlights essential system information grouped into tabs to enhance functionality. The software's sync control has been updated to allow end users to change colors on the fly in Sync mode for certain Preset modes.



The updated Games page now tracks up to 30 games (up from 8) and allows users to see GPU and CPU temperatures simultaneously alongside an FPS counter. NZXT raised the power limit from 110% to 120% to support more Nvidia graphics cards and increase GPU overclocking potential.



Responding to user feedback, NZXT made changes to the software's Guest Mode that allows users to access basic features without having to sign in to an account. This new version of CAM also significantly reduces the amount of data uploaded by the software.



Additional features, slated for a late October release, include improved Game Overlay coverage for popular games that use EasyAntiCheat and Battleye, including PUBG, DayZ, H1Z1, Ark: Survival, Rainbow Six Siege, and Arma III, to name a few. The company also plans to add CPU overclocking functionality to the software at that time.



It should be noted that the company, in an attempt to improve transparency and avoid potential misunderstandings, has also updated its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy regarding CAM.



CAM 3.5 is available now from the company website.