Spring 2017 PC Games Preview

Your first day on the job at the CREO corporation isn’t going so well. After being knocked out by a mysterious force, you wake up with a new exoskeleton attached to your body. To make matters worse, the company’s many robots, as well as your human co-workers, have gone berserk, and they’re all trying to kill you. As you fight back, you’ll travel through the company’s vast compound and find out what caused the world around you to turn into a murderous wasteland.



One of the unique features of the game is its loot system. You can cut off specific parts of an enemy’s armor in order to grab some upgrades for your own exoskeleton. If you want better leg protection, you’ll need to cut off the armored leg of your opponent. However, some of the most coveted pieces of armor require you to fight for a long time. You’ll have to measure the risk and rewards of specific items if you want to have a powerful, yet protective exoskeleton.



Minimum Requirements

Intel Core i5-4690K (Devil’s Canyon, 3.5 GHz)

AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360

8 GB Memory

15 GB Storage

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Intel Core i7-3820 (Sandy Bridge E, 3.6 GHz)

AMD FX-8370 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 480

16 GB Memory

15 GB Storage

DirectX 11

