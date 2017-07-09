Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

VirZoom VZ Sense Picture 35 of 37

The VirZoom exercise bike is a great way to get in shape while enjoying a VR gaming experience, but what if you already have an exercise bike? To meet the needs of those who don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a full VirZoom bike, the company is developing an accessory called the VZ Sense that attaches to any existing stationary exercise bike and would allow you to use your existing equipment to play VirZoom's VR content library.

The VZ Sense peripheral fills a few voids that the VirZoom Bike does not. For example, the VirZoom Bike is rated for up to 260lbs., but if you need a stronger bike than that, you have to use dedicated exercise bike. The VZ Sense also works with mobile VR devices, such as the Gear VR, which the full bike does not support.

The VirZoom VZ Sense is also perfect for people who go to the public gym to get their exercise, because the VR Sense module is portable, and the installation is not permanent. VirZoom is currently taking pre-orders for the $99 device and expects to ship hardware to the early-bird customers this fall.

