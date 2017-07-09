Login | Sign Up
Search

Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

by

Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Picture 1 of 37

Virtual reality headsets burst into the consumer market a little over a year, and there’s already an abundance of VR accessories to choose from, including gun peripherals, tracking systems, and omnidirectional treadmills. The market is still young, and everyone wants a piece of it. What follows is all of the gear we know of.

Granted, whether you need some (or any?) of these products remains to be seen, and many of them may never see the light of day.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Oculus Rift Earbuds

Picture 2 of 37

During the Oculus Connect 3 (OC3) developer conference in October 2016, Oculus released an earbud accessory to replace the over-the-ear headphones that come pre-installed on the Oculus Rift HMD. The Oculus Ear Buds attach to the head strap of the Rift in the stock mounting points. The Oculus Earbuds are available for $50 as an optional accessory from Oculus.com.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap

Picture 3 of 37

HTC announced an upgraded head strap for the HTC Vive at CES 2017. The Deluxe Audio Head Strap combines the best qualities of Oculus’ Rift head strap and the mechanical head strap found on Sony’s PSVR.

The Vive Deluxe Audio Head Strap features a rigid construction like the Rift, as well as a crank to help secure the Vive into place like the PSVR. The upgraded head strap also includes a pair of integrated over-the-ear headphones, so you don’t have to wear a gaming headset with the Vive anymore.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

JBL OR100 Oculus Rift Earbuds

Picture 4 of 37

When Oculus released the Rift Earbuds accessory, the company opened the doors for third-party vendors to build accessories, too. JBL is among the first in line; the long-time speaker and headphone maker released the JBL OR100 Oculus Rift earbuds, which replace the stock Oculus over-the-ear headphones. The JBL OR100 earbuds feature ear tips in three different sizes that block ambient noise. The earbuds also feature JBL Pure Bass sound amplification.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

JBL OR300 Oculus Headphones

Picture 5 of 37

If earbuds aren’t your style, JBL also offers an on-ear headphone upgrade. The JBL OR300 premium headphones offer similar specifications to the OR100 earbuds. The headphones feature JBL’s Pure Bass technology, and JBL designed the earcups to seal out ambient noise. JBL also packed the cushions with soft padding so you can wear them comfortably for extended lengths of time.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Mantis Detachable PSVR Headphones

Picture 6 of 37

The Oculus Rift includes built-in headphones, and HTC Vive owners have the option of purchasing the Deluxe Audio Strap that includes integrated headphones. Sony doesn’t offer a first-party attached headphone option for the PSVR HMD, but a company called Bionik Gaming filled the gap with a third party accessory.

Bionik Gaming’s Mantis PSVR headphones mount to the headband of the PSVR HMD. The Mantis headphones feature a spring-loaded hinge like the one found on the Oculus Rift headphones that make it easier to slip the headset on and off.

Bionik Gaming plans to release the Mantis headphones later this year.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Turtle Beach Ear Force 350VR

Picture 7 of 37

There are plenty of accessories that attach headphones and earbuds to your HMD, but Turtle Beach designed the Ear Force 350VR headset to fit around it.

Most gamers have a fancy gaming headset with surround sound features and a quality microphone, but often those headsets don’t fit over the head strap of a VR HMD—particularly the PSVR’s rigid headband system. The Ear Force 350VR headset has a wider headband to leave room for VR headgear. Turtle Beach also carved a channel out of the top band to let data cables pass through without sacrificing comfort.

The Turtle Beach Ear Force 350VR headphones are compatible with the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Sony PSVR.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Sixa Rivvr Wireless VR Adapter

Picture 8 of 37

Sixa is building a WiFi-based wireless system called Rivvr that will let you forever disconnect from the dreaded tether from your HMD. Rivvr supports Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and works over standard 5GHz Wifi connections. Eventually, Sixa plans to like the Rivvr system to its cloud-hosted desktop platform, so you won’t need a PC to use a Vive at home.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

TPCast Wireless VR Adapter

Picture 9 of 37

TPCast is a Chinese company that specializes in wireless technology. It developed a wireless VR transmission system that leverages the company’s proprietary high-bandwidth wireless video technology that removes the tether cable from the the VR experience.

TPCast partnered with HTC to offer an officially sanctioned upgrade kit of the HTC Vive VR system. The TPCast kits are available now in China and should hit North American shores later this year.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Leap Motion Camera

Picture 10 of 37

The Leap Motion camera isn’t strictly a VR accessory. In fact, the hardware launched long before the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive hit the market. However, when Oculus started selling developer kits, Leap Motion made a quick pivot to virtual reality. The company adapted its hardware and software to enable camera-based hand tracking in real time so you can use your actual hands in VR experiences.

The Leap Motion camera is somewhat outdated, but it’s still readily available. When Leap Motion released the Leap Motion Camera, the company fancied itself a software company first and foremost. Now, though, Leap Motion is transforming into a VR input technology company and doesn’t have plans to update the standalone camera. Leap Motion said we should expect to see its technology embedded in VR HMDs later this year.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Vive Tracker Universal Tracking Device

Picture 11 of 37

At CES 2017, HTC revealed the Vive Tracker, a device that you can attach to any object that you want to bring into VR. The Vive Tracker pucks feature Lighthouse sensors, a USB port for charging and to pass data, and a set of FGPA contacts so you can map button inputs from peripherals such as rifles or pistols.

The Vive trackers are good for more than just accessory peripherals. At GDC 2017, we had the chance to try CloudGate Game's Island 359 with dino stomping action. CloudGate used three Vive Tracker pucks to bring our feet and torso into the game to offer a form of full-body motion tracking. The Vive Tracker pucks could even help you avoid stepping on your pets while you play games.

The Vive Tracker developer kits are available to registered Vive developers. HTC plans to release the Vive Trackers to consumers in late 2017.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Manus VR Gloves

Picture 12 of 37

Manus VR is developing a pair of tracked gloves for VR input that work with several optical tracking solutions. You can mount a Vive Tracker to a wrist strap to give the gloves Lighthouse tracking. We had the chance to try an early prototype of the Manus VR gloves before HTC revealed the Vive Tracker puck, which used Vive wands that would be strapped to the top of your hands. Manus VR also works with commercial-grade optical tracking systems from Xsens, OptiTrack, Phase Space, and Vicon. Manus VR does not currently support Oculus Constellation tracking.

The Manus VR gloves allow you to reach out and touch things in the virtual world with your real hands. The gloves include three 9DoF IMU modules in the thumb and one 9DoF IMU on the backside of the glove to track their orientation. The gloves also include programmable vibration motors to simulate tactile feedback.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

NeuroDigital Gloveone

Picture 13 of 37

NeuroDigital launched a Kickstarter in mid-2015 to bring a haptic feedback VR glove to the market. The campaign narrowly passed its funding goal, and the company had planned to ship the gloves by February 2016. To this day, NeuroDigital is still accepting pre-orders for the Gloveone peripheral, but it hasn’t shipped the developer kits to customers yet.

NeuroDigital’s Gloveone controller includes a 9DoF IMU sensor for orientation tracking and 10 vibration actuators to stimulate your senses when you touch things. NeuroDigital said the gloves could also simulate “the intensity of a virtual fire.”

The Gloveone peripheral should be compatible with PC-connected and mobile VR systems.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

NeuroDigital Avatar VR

Picture 14 of 37

NeuroDigital is not only working on a glove peripheral; its Avatar VR system builds on the Gloveone hardware and brings full upper-body tracking to the mix.

The Avatar VR system features a tracked glove peripheral with tactile feedback (similar to the Gloveone hardware) as well as tracking devices for your forearms, biceps, and upper chest. The Avatar VR gloves also feature full finger tracking and include conductive zones that let you initiate actions by touching your fingers together.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Noitom Hi5 VR Glove

Picture 15 of 37

The Noitom Hi5 VR Gloves are similar to the Manus VR gloves and feature six 9DoF IMU sensors for orientation tracking. Noitom also included a mount for the Vive Tracker universal tracking devices to provide optical tracking. The Hi5 VR Glove also works with Project Alice, the company’s B2B multi-user VR solution. Project Alice leverages the OptiTrack optical tracking system, and the Hi5 VR Gloves can be adapted with OptiTrack markers.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VRgluv Haptic VR Gloves

Picture 16 of 37

Manus VR and perhaps NeuroDigital have worked out how to track your hands and fingers, and even add haptic feedback, but vibration motors don’t accurately replicate real-world interactions because there’s nothing stopping you from squeezing your fingers through a virtual object.

VRgluv’s engineers believe they’ve solved that tactical feedback problem with pressure sensitivity technology. The VRgluv peripheral features patent pending technology that pushes back on your finger tips to simulate grabbing onto objects. VRgluv’s technology allows for a range of pressure intensity, and you can attach a Vive wand controller, Vive Tracker, or Oculus Touch controller to provide spatial tracking. 

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Dexta Robotics Dexmo

Picture 17 of 37

VRgluv isn’t the only company trying to solve the virtual touch problem. Dexta Robotics designed the Dexmo gloves--which it calls an exoskeleton for your hands--to bring tactical feedback to your fingertips in VR, too.

The Dexmo gloves are large and bulky, but they let you pick up virtual objects as if they were in your physical environment. Like the VRgluvs, the Dexmo gloves put pressure on your fingertips to simulate grasping onto things.

Dexta Robotics said the Dexmo gloves are suitable for education, gaming, training, and medical applications.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Valve Knuckles Controller

Picture 18 of 37

Valve is developing a new controller for Steam VR called the Knuckles controller. Valve showed the controller privately to developers at the Steam Dev Days developer conference in late 2016, but it hasn’t shown the controllers to the press in great detail. Valve recently published developer documentation for the new peripheral and started shipping Knuckles controllers to devs.

Valve's Knuckles controllers let your open your hand to reach out and grab objects in the virtual world with your real fingers. You don’t have to hold the controller; it latches onto your hand. The controller includes capacitive sensors for your pinky, ring, and middle fingers. Developers are just now discovering what they can do with Knuckles, but the freedom to move all your digits without dropping your controller should open up many possibilities for interaction techniques.

Valve is working on three VR games that it plans to launch later this year. We expect that the Knuckles controllers will play a large role in at least one of those games. 

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Finch Dash

Picture 19 of 37

The Dash from Finch VR is a 3DoF motion controller for mobile VR platforms. The controller includes a thumbstick with click motion, a home button and app button on the face, and a trigger for your index finger.

The Dash controller brings the functionality of Google’s Daydream controller to any Android or iOS smartphone VR device. The Finch Dash controllers aren't on the market yet, but Finch expects to ship the controllers in Q3. The company said the controller would carry a price tag between $20 and $30.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Finch Shift

Picture 20 of 37

The Dash controller isn’t the only VR peripheral Finch VR is developing. At CES earlier this year, the company showed off the Finch Shift controllers, which bring full motion control to mobile VR platforms and are similar in design to the Vive wand and Oculus Touch motion controllers. The Shift controllers include dual triggers, a handful of face buttons, and top-mounted thumbsticks.

Finch’s motion controller technology doesn’t require any cameras. The kit includes a pair of arm bands that features sensors to keep track of its paired controller’s positions.

The Finch Shift controllers are available to developers now for $179. The company expects to ship the retail version before the end of the year, which would be cheaper than the developer kits. Finch VR said it expects to sell the Shift controllers for $100-150.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

NOLO VR

Picture 21 of 37

The Nolo VR system is a 6DoF motion controller set that works with mobile VR devices and PC-connected VR systems. It includes two motion controllers and a beacon for your HMD, as well as a base station to track them.

Nolo VR claims sub-2mm tracking accuracy and 20ms tracking latency, and it can tracking in spaces up to 13 x 13ft. The Nolo VR kit also includes third-party software that lets you play Steam VR games with your mobile VR system.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Talaria VR Locomotion Wearable

Picture 22 of 37

The Talaria VR locomotion wearable is a foot-attached VR accessory that brings your feet into VR using the Vive Tracker universal tracking device for spatial tracking. Each Talaria foot accessory features eight high-fidelity pressure sensors that measure the intensity of your step while you run in place. Thus, the harder and faster you stomp your feet, the quicker you’ll move in the game.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

3DRudder

Picture 23 of 37

3DRudder is a foot controller for VR that offers 4DoF input so you can navigate 3D environments with your feet while leaving your hands free for other tasks.

3DRudder developed a companion app to go along with the peripheral that lets you change the input interactions of the controller. You can map the controls to emulate mouse input, replace the teleport mechanic in many room-scale VR games, or control the camera in computer assisted drawing (CAD) software.

The 3DRudder foot controller is available for $179. The company also offers a CAD Edition 3DRudder for $279, which includes a license for the CAD plugin software.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VirZoom

Picture 24 of 37

One of the promises that VR evangelists often tout about virtual reality is the benefit of getting your exercise while you game. Room-scale VR titles can get you moving enough to break a sweat, but if you really want to get fit with the help of VR, take a hard look at VirZoom.

VirZoom is an exercise bike converted into a VR input device. The harder you pedal, the faster you move in the games that support it. When you lean on the bike, you lean in the game. VirZoom doesn’t have much third-party support, but the company also develops software to complement the hardware that you can download through Steam.

The VirZoom brings excercise to virtual reality, but it comes at a hefty cost. The VirZoom excersize bike peripheral sells for $399.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

PSVR Aim Controller

Picture 25 of 37

Sony recently released the PSVR Aim Controller, which puts the PSVR platform in a league of its own for VR first person shooters. The controller gives you the natural aiming precision of a Move controller while providing all the input freedom that a Dual Shock controller offers.

The PSVR Aim Controller is available now, which leaves HTC and Oculus at a slight disadvantage when it comes to immersion in a shooter experience. That is, until rifle peripherals for the PC VR platforms hit the market.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Ilium VR Athena

Picture 26 of 37

Ilium VR is a third-party peripheral company that's building a rifle peripheral for the HTC Vive VR system. Ilium VR’s Athena rifle is a premium VR peripheral with Lighthouse tracking. Ilium built the gun from the base of an Airsoft gun, which gives it working mechanical components and realistic haptic feedback.

Ilium VR ran an Indiegogo campaign at the end of 2016 to help fund the creation of the Athena rifle, which would have shipped at the end of this year had the campaign reached its goal (which it did not), but the device should still see the light of day. Ilium said production could be delayed by six months, but it's moving forward with making Athena.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Virtuix Omni

Picture 27 of 37

The Virtuix Omni is an omnidirectional treadmill designed to complement VR HMDs. The Omni allows you to walk and run in VR without the restrictions of a limited play space. The hardware suspends you in place with a harness system that resembles rock climbing equipment. The base of the Omni features a smooth, concave surface, and it includes special low-friction shoes that slide on the base.

Virtuix initially intended to sell the Omni to consumers for home use, but following a handful of setbacks and logistics issues, the company pulled out of the consumer market to focus on commercial installations, such as mall kiosks and arcades.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Kat Walk

Picture 28 of 37

Kat Walk is also an omnidirectional treadmill like the Virtuix Omni, but Kat VR took a somewhat different approach. Whereas the Virtuix Omni holds you up with a ground-based suspension system, which restricts your movement in some ways--for example, you can’t crouch down or jump, and the Omni base also hinders free movement of your arms in some cases--Kat Walk uses an overhead hook system to hold you in place. This doesn’t restrict your movement in the same way--for example, it doesn’t limit your arm motion, and Kat VR designed the hook to allow for active movement, including hopping and crouching.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Roto VR Motorized Chair

Picture 29 of 37

The Roto VR motorized chair is a simulation gamer’s dream. With a footprint not much larger than a standard computer chair, the Roto VR offers a haptic experience more akin to an amusement park thrill ride than a home entertainment system.

The Roto VR rotates from side to side in conjunction with the movement in the game. In driving games and flight games, the chair turns when your vehicle does to simulate the feeling of inertia. Roto also offers a foot pedal system that lets you “walk” through a VR experience while seated in the chair.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Nyko Charge Block

Picture 30 of 37

Nyko’s Charge Block is a borderline necessary accessory for the PlayStation VR system. If you have move controllers for your PSVR, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that charging the controllers is a pain unless you have a charging accessory. The PlayStation 4 console doesn’t offer enough USB ports to charge your controllers without you having to unplug the PSVR Processor Box. The controllers won’t charge when the console is off, either.

Nyko’s Charge Block offers a convenient way to charge your Move controllers without leaving your console to idle for hours at a time. The Charge Block draws power from a wall plug instead of the USB ports on your console and it features slots to charge both Move controllers at once.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VR Mag Docks

Picture 31 of 37

VR Mag Docks are designed to work with the HTC Vive wand controllers. They include magnetic USB cables that allow you to disconnect your Vive wands from the charge cable quickly. The docks feature a drop-in design that takes the hassle out of connecting the charge cables to the controllers.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VR Cover Protective Covers

Picture 32 of 37

VR Cover is one of the only companies in the VR industry that’s addressing the obvious hygiene problem that sharing virtual reality headsets produces. VR games often get you moving, which in turn causes people to perspire. When you’re wearing an HMD, your forehead sweat has nowhere to go except into the foam cushion. And then you remove the HMD and hand it to a friend...

VR Cover makes a lineup of washable and moisture resistant products that product your HMD’s foam cushion. The company makes covers for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR, and PlayStation VR.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Noitom Perception Neuron Suit

Picture 33 of 37

Noitom's Perception Neuron is a wearable motion capture system that you can pair with a VR system. The Perception Neuron allows you to connect sensors (called "neurons") to your feet, legs, torso, arms, hands, and fingers. Each neuron sensor unit features a three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer, and three-axis magnetometer, and the Perception Neuron system can access up to 32 Neurons at once.

Noitom created the Perception Neuron system as an affordable alternative to camera-based mocap systems. It's also a more practical option for smaller studios because you don't need a lot of space to use the Perception Neuron suit, which Cloudhead Games demonstrated when it revealed how the actors from The Gallery performed their scenes.

The Perception Neuron suit can also be used as a peripheral for VR experiences. AltspaceVR, for example, offers full-body motion if you're wearing a Perception Neuron suit.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

CaptoGlove Motion Controller

Picture 34 of 37

The CaptoGlove is a platform-agnostic glove-based input device. Unlike the other glove controllers, which are being developed primarily for virtual reality, CaptopGlove is building its glove controller for PC, mobile, and XR experiences. The CaptoGlove even works with Sony's PlayStation VR.

The CaptoGlove motion controller offers 10-degrees of freedom, and each CaptoGlove controller can manage up to 20 different controls. A pair of CaptoGloves, then, would allow 40 individual input options. It includes a three-axis gyro, three-axis accelerometer, and three-axis magnetometer. The controller also includes five finger sensors that can detect the bending action of your fingers at one degree of resolution, and there's a pressure sensor on the tip of the thumb. CaptoGlove is also a wireless device with built-in batteries that provides up to 10-hours of use.

You can purchase CaptoGloves individually or as a pair. A single CaptoGlove would set you back $250. A pair of CaptoGloves would cost you $490.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

VirZoom VZ Sense

Picture 35 of 37

The VirZoom exercise bike is a great way to get in shape while enjoying a VR gaming experience, but what if you already have an exercise bike? To meet the needs of those who don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a full VirZoom bike, the company is developing an accessory called the VZ Sense that attaches to any existing stationary exercise bike and would allow you to use your existing equipment to play VirZoom's VR content library. 

The VZ Sense peripheral fills a few voids that the VirZoom Bike does not. For example, the VirZoom Bike is rated for up to 260lbs., but if you need a stronger bike than that, you have to use dedicated exercise bike. The VZ Sense also works with mobile VR devices, such as the Gear VR, which the full bike does not support.

The VirZoom VZ Sense is also perfect for people who go to the public gym to get their exercise, because the VR Sense module is portable, and the installation is not permanent. VirZoom is currently taking pre-orders for the $99 device and expects to ship hardware to the early-bird customers this fall.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

Vive 'N' Chill

Picture 36 of 37

When you're playing an active VR game, it doesn't take long before you start to get sweaty. VR Cover's whole business emerged because of the fact that people sweat when playing VR games. Sweat is A) uncomfortable (and if you're sharing, unhygenic) and B) it can damage your hardware. VR Cover's gear keeps your foam cushion fresh, but they don't prevent you from sweating. In fact, the leather covers often cause you to sweat more than the standard foam.

Vive 'N' Chill takes the opposite approach to dealing with sweat in that it tried to prevent you from doing so in the first place. It's also designed to remove moisture The Vive 'N' Chill is a pair of adjustable fans that you can attach to the top of your Vive HMD. The fans blow air towards your forehead and through your hair. The air flowing over your head should help evaporate your sweat while you play and prevent it from making your foam cushion soggy.

Vive 'N' Chill successfully passed its crowdfunding goals, and the company expects to ship the hardware to backers in September. You can order a Vive 'N' Chill unit through Indiegogo until July 30, 2017.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: Oculus Rift Vs. HTC Vive Vs. Playstation VR

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices