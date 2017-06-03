Tom’s Hardware Best Of Computex 2017

Tom's Hardware Goes To Computex Picture 1 of 24

The Tom’s Hardware team traveled to Taipei for Computex 2017 to bring you all of the latest developments in the enthusiast categories that matter most. Even with several of us on the ground, and more of us back home helping out, we couldn’t see every company, let alone all of the products. But we strive for it just the same.



What follows is a compilation of the best things we saw at the show with our own eyes, touched with our own hands. Granted, we haven’t tested any of these, but we know what we like when we see it. And for many of the items that follow, we do have plans to put the products through their paces.



We found plenty of trends at this year’s show, including the newest in super-thin gaming laptops and the RGBing of everything, the promise of high end CPUs and motherboards and chipsets to support them, advancements in mechanical keyboards and PSUs, and more. But most of all, this show hammered home the fact that the PC industry is still growing, at least for the enthusiasts among us.



