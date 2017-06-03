Login | Sign Up
Search

Tom’s Hardware Best Of Computex 2017

by

Tom's Hardware Goes To Computex

Picture 1 of 24

The Tom’s Hardware team traveled to Taipei for Computex 2017 to bring you all of the latest developments in the enthusiast categories that matter most. Even with several of us on the ground, and more of us back home helping out, we couldn’t see every company, let alone all of the products. But we strive for it just the same.

What follows is a compilation of the best things we saw at the show with our own eyes, touched with our own hands. Granted, we haven’t tested any of these, but we know what we like when we see it. And for many of the items that follow, we do have plans to put the products through their paces.

We found plenty of trends at this year’s show, including the newest in super-thin gaming laptops and the RGBing of everything, the promise of high end CPUs and motherboards and chipsets to support them, advancements in mechanical keyboards and PSUs, and more. But most of all, this show hammered home the fact that the PC industry is still growing, at least for the enthusiasts among us.

And make sure to read all of our Computex 2017 coverage on our Computex landing page.

Best PC Concept

Picture 2 of 24

Intel Compute Card

Intel originally announced its Compute Card earlier this year at CES and outlined its plan to use it in a wide range of devices. The concept is simple: cram an SoC, storage, and connectivity into a small 94.5 x 55 x 5mm package that you can use in a wide variety of devices, including tablets, laptops, AIOs, refrigerators (yes, seriously), and IoT gateways.

When newer Compute Cards with beefier processors, storage, and connectivity become available, you simply eject the old card and insert a new one to provide more performance within the same device. That extends the lifecycle of “disposable” computing devices.

The concept is sound, but the size of the package is limited. As such, it was surprising that Intel managed to pack in up to a Core i5-7Y57, 4GB of DDR3, a 128GB SSD, and Intel Wireless-AC 8265 (2x2.11ac & Bluetooth 4.2) into the slim new form factor. It’s also impressive considering the card apparently has no heat dissipation apparatus.

A slew of partners have signed on to construct new devices around the replaceable cards, and more will follow. We’ve already seen new AIOs from ECS at Computex 2017, but even more intriguing, Dell, HP, and Lenovo plan to introduce new products soon. If Intel’s plan works, you won’t have to upgrade your laptop every three years--you’ll just slip in a new card and continue working.

Best Win For Consumers

Picture 3 of 24

Competitive CPU Market

A competitive CPU market has been one of the biggest no-shows at Computex for the last decade, but AMD’s Ryzen has changed that spectacularly. The company’s low-cost Ryzen processors have brought a new level of excitement to the enthusiast space, and they also apparently forced Intel to respond in kind.

AMD has its promising 16C/32T ThreadRipper processors poised to attack Intel’s HEDT dominance, but Intel isn’t sitting idly by. The company one-upped AMD and announced a new Skylake-X lineup with more cores and threads while it simultaneously slashed prices. Intel also wants to lay any question of its multi-threaded performance to rest, so it made a few architectural tweaks to increase performance.

AMD responded in kind by divulging that it offers up to 64 PCIe lanes on its new lineup, thus disrupting Intel’s product segmentation strategy that sees the company offering only 44 PCIe lanes on its most expensive SKUs.

Computex was awash with new X299 motherboards for Intel’s Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors and AMD’s new X399 motherboards for the creatively-named ThreadRipper. Both new HEDT platforms promise to bring unique high-performance options, but we’ll learn more as they come to retail.

It’s refreshing to see the return of competition. Intel’s suddenly found motivation to make changes that it could have arguably made long ago, and AMD has a solid lineup of new competitors. Now, both companies have to find a way to compete for customers, which usually equates to lower price tags.

The real winner? You.

Most Vague Announcement

Picture 4 of 24

30% Performance Improvement

During its keynote, Intel made a brief mention that its 8th generation processors offer up to 30% more performance than its 7th generation products. Of course, many took that to mean IPC-boosting architectural enhancements, but we don’t really know for sure, because Intel unfortunately didn’t provide any context during the keynote.

The press release was equally unclear, but we examined the footnotes and found that the hyperthreaded processors have twice the number of physical cores than the previous generation and a 500MHz increase to the TurboBoost clock. Doubling the number of cores within the same 15W TDP envelope is an impressive achievement, but it kind of takes the shine off of a mere 30% performance increase.

The catch? Intel didn’t run the tests on the final product it brought out on stage. Instead, the company used pre-silicon estimates that have a +/- 7% margin of error, so the final product may fall short of projections.

To Intel's credit, it could have emulated a heavily-threaded and unrealistic synthetic benchmark (Cinebench comes to mind) to expose a 50% performance delta, but instead chose to emulate real applications with the SYSmark application.

In either case, the next generation looks promising, but the newly-competitive CPU market might find us more closely reading through ambiguous announcements like these in the future as Intel and AMD jockey for the marketing edge.

Best Case

Picture 5 of 24

Phanteks Shift

We saw hundreds of cases, some of which stood out for all of the wrong reasons, but most of them didn’t stand out at all. The Evolv Shift and Shift X from Phanteks, though, stood out (and stood tall) for all the right reasons. These are mini-ITX cases, but they are 480mm and 650mm tall, respectively. They’re built on powder-coated steel chassis with aluminum and tempered glass side panels. And if you’re looking for something different for your ITX build, the Shift in particular should catch your attention.

This is simply a different design concept, where slim and tall rules--yet it doesn’t skimp on features, and it’s quite accommodating of various cooler configurations. Notably, it has a 90-degree motherboard layout, and you can employ a full length graphics card using a riser cable.

The case can also be oriented horizontally, and, yes, it makes use of RGB lighting. Despite its unique approach and form factor, the $110 (Shift) and $160 (Shift X) price tags aren’t particularly outlandish.

Best Cooling

Picture 6 of 24

In-Win Mars Cooler

Fans: It’s really hard to get excited by them, especially for a trade show during which we probably see thousands of fans. But the Mars fan from In-Win caught our eye. It’s basically a spot fan, which we haven’t seen in a while. It measures 120 x 120 x 25mm, and its frame and shroud are made of lightweight aluminum. The fan has a 360° rotating hinge that lets you use it with a bit more deployment flexibility. You can mount the Mars in a traditional location, but then you can adjust it it for harder to reach areas. Or you can just sit it on your desk.

Best Tiny Cooling Detail

Picture 7 of 24

Noctua X399 Heatsink

Not all awards need to blow your mind with pizzazz and panache; sometimes it’s just finding that one small incremental improvement that makes all the difference in the world, and that’s what we found in the Noctua booth, where we spotted an X399 heatsink for the forthcoming ThreadRipper.

Cooling is of utmost importance for the X399 platform, the high end ThreadRipper models have a rumored 180W TDP, and we wild-eyed overclockers will magnify that quickly. ThreadRipper is a massive processor, and as such, the socket area takes up a considerable amount of motherboard real estate--it’s nearly the length of the DIMM slots. That puts nearby PCIe slots in danger of being blocked by CPU coolers.

The Noctua heatsink, however, contains a slotted mounting mechanism that allows you to slide the heat sink to either side, thus clearing enough room for your GPU or other PCIe-powered gear. It's a small but useful feature that’s indicative of the engineering challenges associated with circumventing the problems created by the massive new socket. We can’t wait to hit it with some extra voltage.

Best Annual In-Win Insane Case Award

Picture 8 of 24

In-Win Winbot

We’ve renamed our Craziest Case award to simply the Best Annual In-Win award, because no matter what, the company will always out-crazy the rest of the field at Computex, and this year was no different. Deepcool’s Quadstellar, among others, gave In-Win a run for its money, but the Winbot was hands-down the case that caused the biggest stir.

Practical issues aside, Winbot has an acrylic dome with a camera module that supports facial and gesture recognition, and it can take selfies. Your gestures or voice commands (issued via Amazon Alexa) can do things like rotate the case in one direction or another. This is just in the concept phase for now--which is likely where it will stay.

Best Use Of Thunderbolt 3

Picture 9 of 24

Zotac External Box

External graphics amplifiers have been steadily becoming commonplace in the enthusiast market, with several companies adopting Intel’s Thunderbolt 3 standard for their respective GPU docks. Zotac has taken a different approach to the Thunderbolt 3 external box paradigm, though, by creating a device that houses PCIe storage in addition to small form factor graphics cards. We’re not sure how much of a demand there is for such a device (although we could see it being useful for users seeking faster storage for their laptop), but we appreciate Zotac’s unique implementation of Thunderbolt 3 technology.

Best, First, Only Ryzen Gaming Laptop

Picture 10 of 24

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC

Eight cores, one laptop; that’s the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC. We were expecting a much bigger splash around mobile Ryzen, especially in the gaming laptop category. In any case, someone had to be first, and it’s a big player: Asus. However, this is not a mobile Ryzen CPU, but a full-on 8c/16t Ryzen 7 1700 part, coupled with a Radeon RX580 GPU, driving a 17.3” FHD display.

In other words, it’s a typical powerful gaming laptop, just with AMD parts.

We don’t yet have an idea of when it will ship or how much it will cost, but for the sake of variety and competition (we’ve reviewed dozens of Intel/Nvidia gaming laptops), we hope this is the start of something new.

Best Gaming Laptop

Picture 11 of 24

Asus Zephyrus

Years ago, Computex wasn’t really the place where gaming laptops were announced, but the first few days of this year’s show were dominated by them. Many were simply upgraded models with a few design tweaks, but one that stood out was the Zephyrus from Asus.

Nvidia trotted out this gaming laptop as an example of its Max-Q design, which the company announced at Computex (more on those here). Although the specifications for this laptop are a dime a dozen, that they fit so neatly into this amazingly thin gaming laptop is a bit mind-boggling--it’s 0.7” at its thickest point. And if it lives up to Nvidia’s promises for Max-Q, it’ll be extremely quiet and cool, as well.

It does have a number of interesting cooling features, including a unique hinge that allows for more air intake, and a surface populated with air intakes. Its one questionable design decision is putting the keyboard toward the laptop’s front edge, thereby sliding the touchpad to the right side, whereas most laptops have the keyboard toward the back and the touchpad below that. This could take some getting used to, or it may just be much ado about nothing.

Best Gaming Laptop Trend

Picture 12 of 24

Thin Is In

With Nvidia’s Max-Q Design philosophy making its debut, we were given a glimpse of where the enthusiast gaming laptop market is headed. Thin is in, and it has been for quite some time, but now gamers don’t have to compromise performance to get a light and powerful notebook with a skinny profile. With Asus, Clevo, MSI, Acer, and Gigabyte leading the charge (with more vendors joining the fray with their own Max-Q laptops later), we anticipate these thin-yet-powerful devices will usher in a new era of enthusiast mobile gaming.

Max-Q aside, we saw plenty of regular gaming laptops that are also riding the thin-and-light wave.

Most Exciting NAS

Picture 13 of 24

Thecus N2350

Yes, “most exciting NAS,” as oxymoronic as that sounds. The lowest-priced NAS in our 6-Way 2-Bay NAS roundup costs $169.99. Several companies have products in that range, and it would have been easy for Thecus to return there with the new N2350 2-bay NAS, which is loaded with the latest ThecusOS7 operating system.

Instead of following the herd, Thecus took a leap of faith to entice new users with a lower price point. The Marvell Armada 385 dual-core SoC processor won’t break any benchmark records, but it’s strong enough to tackle your data transfers at high speeds and run some applications in the background.

The goal is to bring users into the connected world where software overshadows the core functions most associated with products: data storage. Once indoctrinated, you can use the N2350 for what it is or step up to a system with more features, like powerful multimedia through HDMI and more resource-hungry applications. But the Thecus N2350 will get you in the door for a taste test without breaking the bank. You should like it enough to want more features in your next NAS, and that’s why we like this model, at this price, so much.

Best SSD

Picture 14 of 24

Intel Optane SSD (Proposed 900p)

Intel didn’t announce the upcoming 900p at Computex but did take the stage for a brief moment in the spotlight. The 900p looks amazing in the leaked slides, but even as vaporware, it has our vote over the TLC race-to-the bottom we saw all week.

The next-generation consumer SSDs have weak controller designs with low core counts. Most of the processing power will be used by powerful error correction technology needed to ensure product life from 1,000 to 1,500 P/E cycle 3D TLC. NAND flash companies plan to erase MLC from the board in the 3D era. That will push many of our readers to Intel’s 3D Xpoint technology used in the proposed 900p and Optane Memory paired with hard disk drives.

Enthusiasts and early adopters who funded a large portion of the NAND development over the last decade will find 3D TLC a bust at this stage. In the future, we may see stronger products designed for enthusiasts, gamers, and power users, but for now we have only two viable alternatives: Samsung V-NAND and Intel Optane. Samsung didn’t display any products publicly at Computex, so Intel gets the pudding this time around.

Most Promising Peripheral Technology

Picture 15 of 24

Flaretech (Maybe Analog) Mechanical Laptop Switches

We’ve written about how analog keyboard switches could be a big deal for gaming, and when we went to visit with Wooting (maker of the One) at the Adomax booth at Computex, we found new Flaretech low-profile mechanical switches. They’re designed for laptops and/or super-slim keyboards, but they also might be made to work for analog input.

Theoretically, it should be easy, but we say that with an asterisk, because even the folks who know the switch well and also know how to make analog input work haven’t had a chance to do a full technical teardown yet. Thus, there could be an unforeseen technical issue that crops up.

Still, it seems quite likely that the low-profile Flaretech switch will be capable of analog input, and if an OEM sees fit to load them onto a gaming laptop...well, you can do the math: It gets you analog input on a mechanical keyboard on a slim gaming laptop. Pardon us while we swoon.

Best Keyboard

Picture 16 of 24

Tex Yoda II

It’s usually terribly difficult to suss out a “best” keyboard when you see so many good ones over the course of a week, but the Yoda II stood out from the rest. Built by Tex, a two-man operation, the Yoda II has a TrackPoint (or a non-copyrighted version) mounted in the middle of it, with three keys below the spacebar that perform mouse functions.

That’s right: With this fully mechanical keyboard, you don’t actually need a mouse. When you combine that with the svelte form factor, CNC’d aluminum chassis, and clever configurator tool, the Yoda II is catnip for keyboard enthusiasts--especially for those who love the iconic BM/Lenovo TrackPoint.

Most Expensive Case

Picture 17 of 24

Corsair Carbon

Computex did not want for new cases--we saw so many new ones that we stopped counting at 50 billion--but a few case vendors pulled out all the stops. Thermaltake proudly had the Level 20 case on display, with its tempered glass and aluminum (both 5mm thick) materials and tricked-out cooling and lighting. A rep told us that it cost (probably about) $7,000 to put that particular rig together.

But that’s nothing compared to how much it cost Corsair to deliver its carbon fiber-wrapped Concept Carbon case. The case alone contains about $10,000 worth of carbon fiber.

Corsair isn’t going to charge $10,000 for a case; indeed, reps told us that more than anything, they wanted to show off what could be possible with “exotic” materials and cases. But if you did want to go and ask Corsair to sell you a Concept Carbon, you better sell your car first or take out a loan.

Best Laptop Keyboard

Picture 18 of 24

MSI GT75VR And Acer Triton 700

As we expected, Computex brought us mechanical switches in laptop keyboards. But now, instead of trying to stuff full-size desktop switches into thick, cumbersome laptops, MSI and Acer tricked out their new thin gaming laptops with low-profile mechanical switches. Even better, they’re RGB switches (because of course they are).

The big system builders, including Asus and Gigabyte, all had new thin and light gaming laptops to show off (and goodness, they’re all quite attractive), but MSI and Acer deserve credit for going all-out with real mechanical switches that don’t add any extra thickness to the already-thin chassis.

‘Coolest’ Case

Picture 19 of 24

Calyos NSG-S0

We’ve seen the Calyos NSG-S0 fanless chassis at previous tradeshows, but at Computex it once again caught our attention. This is a case that cools down all components through a phase-change cooling system.

The NSG-S0 doesn’t use cooling fans, and it doesn’t host a water cooling kit either, meaning that it remains totally silent under all conditions. Even the PSU it uses lacks a fan--because it’s a Seasonic Prime fanless unit (which hasn’t been officially released yet).

Phase-change cooling used to be popular among highly enthusiast users and overclockers about 10 years ago, before the wide adoption of LN2; back in those days, though, these systems weren’t quiet--at all--because they had to use high-speed fans to cool down their condensers and strong compressing units. We still remember the loud noise the heavily modded Prometeia phase-change systems made, in order to cope with 250W and 300W loads and keep the temperatures well below zero.

Obviously, Calyos found a way to offer enhanced cooling capabilities through a phase-change system, without using any moving parts like cooling fans or compressors. The Calyos case isn’t affordable, unfortunately, but currently it’s the only chassis capable of zero noise output even with a strong CPU and GPU gaming-oriented configuration.

Best PSU

Picture 20 of 24

Aerocool ACP-650

Aerocool’s Project 7 products look to be of high quality, and this applies to the upcoming PSU models as well, which are based on a highly efficient Andyson platform (which normally offers Titanium efficiency). The most interesting member of the Project 7 PSU line is the ACP-650, because for the first time an OEM collaborated with an IT site (in this case TechPowerUp) in order to offer a high-performance, silent, and reliable PSU that meets the increased demands of enthusiast users.

This isn’t the same platform used in the existing high-end Andyson units; it’s a modified one offering longer hold-up time, along with numerous performance improvements and a full protection set that includes OTP. The same PSU is also among the first certified by Cybenetics, and aside from a high efficiency rating (ETA-B), it also carries a LAMBDA-A++ rating, which is given to PSUs with lower than 20 dB(A) overall noise.

Most Tempered Glass

Picture 21 of 24

Thermaltake View 71 G And Cougar Panzer Evo

Judging by what we saw on the showroom floor at Computex, the two biggest trends in computer cases right now would be RGB lighting and tempered glass. The Thermaltake View 71 TG and the Cougar Panzer Evo have the latter in abundance.

Whereas most companies are content with slapping a tempered glass side panel on a case and calling it good, Thermaltake and Cougar pulled out all the stops with 5mm tempered glass side panels on the front, top, and both sides of their respective cases. Although that may sound like overkill to some, one look at the View 71 TG and Panzer Evo would suggest otherwise. The tempered glass panels complement the chassis' aesthetics nicely and allow full view of your RGB-lit system components and sensational liquid cooling.

Best Motherboard

Picture 22 of 24

Ryzen Mini-ITX X370 Gaming ITX/ac

We love efficiency, and that often means cramming as much power into the smallest package possible. ASRock went all out and developed two innovative new Mini-ITX boards, one for Intel’s X299 chipset and one for AMD’s X370. Both platforms pack a wallop, but the Ryzen ITX will likely end up in far more frag boxes due to the easily-accessible low price point of the Ryzen processors.

Ryzen 5 and 7 processors, along with AMD’s pending APU lineup, will find a nice home on the diminutive boards. The Mini-ITX/ac boards can handle up to DDR4-3200 memory inside the two DIMM slots, and the eight-phase VRM provides enough power for overclocking adventures.

Density is key, so the M.2 slot is a welcome addition. For more mundane storage tasks, the board also offers four SATA ports. Intel put its stamp on the board, too, with its GbE and 802.11ac Wi-Fi controllers. The board comes with a $150-$160 price tag, and with two HDMI outputs for APUs, paired with the dual LAN options and beefier VRMs, it takes a slight lead over its Biostar Racing X370GTN rival, which is the only other Ryzen-powered Mini-ITX on the market.

Smallest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Picture 23 of 24

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini

This award is a no-brainer.

By shrinking one of the most powerful GPUs currently on the market today down to just 8.3 inches, Zotac has not only created the world’s smallest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, it has also delivered a level of graphics performance previously unavailable to anyone building an HTPC, LAN box, or other small form factor PC.

As an added bonus, Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini also comes in an “ArcticStorm” version, featuring a full cover water block that’s compatible with an open-loop water cooling system with standard G1/4 type fittings. It’s true what they say, we suppose: Great things really do come in small packages.

About the author
Tom's Hardware News Team
Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices