Asus ROG Zephyrus (GTX 1070) Max-Q Gaming Laptop Review

by

Shortly after Nvidia announced its new Max-Q technology, Asus sent us the ROG Zephyrus featuring the GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design. There were many things we liked about it: it had a sleek and sexy design with just the right amount of gamer accents. It had enough performance to handle almost all modern games at FHD resolution. It also featured one of the best laptop displays we've tested thus far.

Unfortunately, Max-Q's potential comes with a handful of trade-offs. The reduced power consumption doesn't play do it any favors at higher resolutions compared to other GTX 1080-based laptops. The Zephyrus' slim form factor also introduced thermal cooling and battery life challenges.

Today, we're taking another look at the Zephyrus, this time with the GTX 1070 Max-Q.

Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus Max-Q GX501VS-XS71
$2299.00Newegg
    Specifications
  • Display
    15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, anti-glare, IPS, Nvidia G-Sync Enabled
  • CPU
    Intel Core i7-7700HQ
  • Graphics
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB with Max-Q Design
  • Memory
    16GB DDR4-2400MHz
  • SSD
    512GB M.2 SSD
  • HDD
  • Optical
  • Networking
    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
  • Video Ports
    HDMI 2.0
  • USB Ports
    (4) USB 3.1 Type A, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C
  • Audio
    (2) Array microphone, Combination headphone/microphone in
  • Camera
    HD camera
  • Battery
    4 cell, 50Wh
  • Power Adapter
    240W
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Pro
  • Dimensions (WxDxH)
    14.92 x 10.32 x 0.67 in
  • Weight
    4.85 lbs with battery
  • Other
    Aura RGB backlit chiclet keyboard with 30 key rollover. -1.4mm travel distance, RJ-45 LAN to USB adapter
  • Price (as configured)
    $2,300

Product Tour

Aesthetics and packaging are identical to the GTX 1080 version, which you can read about here. We'll jump straight into the benchmarks.

  • Asus ROG Zephyrus (GTX 1070)-7
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus (GTX 1070)-11
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus (GTX 1070)-13
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus (GTX 1070)-5

This Asus ROG Zephyrus features a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ, Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q design, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It has a 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) anti-glare IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, which is complemented by G-Sync technology. Given its size, the Zephyrus doesn't feature a 1TB HDD, which is standard in most high-end gaming laptops.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

MORE: Gaming Laptop Previews

MORE: All Laptop Content

Asus ROG Zephyrus Max-Q
$2299.00Newegg

Next
Summary
  1. Introduction & Product Tour
  2. Synthetic Benchmarks
  3. Gaming Benchmarks
  4. Battery, Thermal & Display Testing
  5. Price Analysis & Conclusion
About the author
Alexander Quejado

Alexander Quejado is a Contributing Writer & Lab Assistant for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. LG Gram 15Z980 Brings 15" Notebooks Below 1.1kg
  2. Consoles Vs PCs And Community Giveaways: Community Roundup
  3. Best Gaming Laptops
Also for asus
Asus PB287Q
No Review
Amazon
Asus Flip
No Review
$679.99 Amazon
Asus GeForce GTX 770
No Review
$269.69 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.