If you don’t have the time to research benchmarks, or if you don’t feel confident enough in your ability to pick the right processor for your next gaming machine, fear not. We at Tom’s Hardware have come to your aid with a simple list of the best gaming CPUs offered for the money.
-
AMD Athlon X4 860KEntry Level
-
- Architecture
- Steamroller
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 3.7GHz (4GHz)
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 2 Modules (4)
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- 2x 96KB + 4x 16KB, 2x 2MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- ✗
-
- Memory Support
- DDR3-2133, dual-channel
-
- TDP
- 95W
-
- Process
- 28nm
-
- Socket
- FM2+
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- N/A
-
-
AMD FX-8300Mid-RangeNo Review
-
- Architecture
- Piledriver
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 3.3GHz (4.2GHz)
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 4 Modules (8)
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- 4x 64KB + 8x 16KB / 4x 2MB / 8MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- ✗
-
- Memory Support
- DDR3-1866, dual-channel
-
- TDP
- 95W
-
- Process
- 32nm
-
- Socket
- AM3+
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- N/A
-
-
Intel Core i3-7100Mid-Range
-
- Architecture
- Kaby Lake
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 3.9GHz
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 2 Cores (4)
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- 2x 64KB, 2x 256KB, 3MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- HD Graphics 630
-
- Memory Support
- DDR4-2400, dual-channel
-
- TDP
- 51W
-
- Process
- 14nm
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- N/A
-
-
Intel Core i5-7500High-End
-
- Architecture
- Kaby Lake
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 3.4 (3.8) GHz
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 4 Cores (4)
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- 4x 64KB, 4x 256KB, 6MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- HD Graphics 630
-
- Memory Support
- DDR4-2400, dual-channel
-
- TDP
- 65W
-
- Process
- 14nm
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- N/A
-
-
Intel Core i5-7600KHigh-End
-
- Architecture
- Kaby Lake
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 3.8 (4.2) GHz
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 4 Cores (4)
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- 4x 64KB, 4x 256KB, 6MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- HD Graphics 630
-
- Memory Support
- DDR4-2400, dual-channel
-
- TDP
- 91W
-
- Process
- 14nm
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- N/A
-
-
Intel Core i7-7700KHigh-End
-
- Architecture
- Kaby Lake
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 4.2 (4.5) GHz
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 4 Cores (8)
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- 4x 64KB, 4x 256KB, 8MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- HD Graphics 630
-
- Memory Support
- DDR4-2400, dual-channel
-
- TDP
- 91W
-
- Process
- 14nm
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- N/A
-
-
Intel Core i7-5820KExtreme
-
- Architecture
- Haswell-E
-
- Frequency (Turbo)
- 3.5GHz
-
- Core/Module (Thread)
- 6 Cores (12)
-
- Cache (L1 / L2 / L3)
- 6x 32KB + 6x 256KB / 15MB
-
- Integrated GPU
- ✗
-
- Memory Support
- DDR4-2133, quad-channel, up to 64GB
-
- TDP
- 140W
-
- Process
- 22nm
-
- Socket
- LGA 2011-v3
-
- Cache (L1/L2/L3)
- N/A
-
January 2017 Updates
The big news, if you want to call it that, for January was Intel’s Kaby Lake launch on the desktop. Our review (Intel Kaby Lake Core i7-7700K, i7-7700, i5-7600K, i5-7600 Review) showed the Optimize stage of Intel’s manufacturing cadence adding nothing to the architecture’s IPC throughput. However, it did add frequency headroom, allowing Kaby Lake-based CPUs to operate a few hundred megahertz faster than equivalent Skylake models.
Consequently, we don’t expect many enthusiasts with modern platforms to splurge on an upgrade. But the Kaby Lake line-up does have a significant impact on our recommendations for anyone building a new PC. You see, Intel by and large maintains the same price points, so for little to no extra investment, you do get a faster CPU. Even as we snub our enthusiast noses at the deceleration of host processing progress, we know better than to complain about “free” performance.
At the bottom-end, we like that Intel adds Hyper-Threading to several Pentium models, creating sub-$100 SKUs able to schedule four threads in parallel. Those are worth considering if you want an upgradeable platform for future expansion. For now, we’re leaving AMD’s Athlon X4 860K as a recommendation at $75. Though its Socket FM2+ interface will be imminently replaced by AM4, you still get a solid four-core chip with overclocking headroom at a budget price. Rest assured that we’re in the process of testing Kaby Lake-based Pentiums to determine if their higher price tags are worth paying.
AMD’s FX-8300 is an endangered species as well - its Socket AM3+ interface will also be replaced by AM4 once Ryzen surfaces (that day is fast approaching, as we revealed in our latest update). On sale for $110, though, the quad-module CPU remains a respectable value we aren’t ready to write off yet.
With that said, Intel’s new Core i3-7100 replaces the -6100 at $120 with a 200 MHz-higher clock rate. While it only wields two physical cores, Hyper-Threading allows the i3 to work on four threads at a time. Further, Intel’s Z170 and Z270 chipsets are far more modern than anything AMD has right now. We liked the Skylake-based Core i3-6100, and we’ll gladly take a similar configuration at a higher frequency for the same price.
What about the overclockable Core i3-7350K? We’re testing that too. But here’s the deal: Intel wants $190 for an unlocked dual-core CPU already operating at 4.2 GHz. Until we fully characterize the -7350K’s performance, we think the quad-core Core i5-7500 is a safer bet for $15 more. The i5 replaces Intel’s Core i5-6500 in our recommendations. Again, at the same price point, you get an extra 200 MHz (3.4 GHz versus the old model’s 3.2 GHz). Turbo Boost, which the i3 lacks, pushes the -7500 up to 3.8 GHz.
From there, a Core i5-7600K at $250 is a great enthusiast processor, displacing the Core i5-6600K. Its base clock rate is 3.8 GHz, Turbo Boost accelerates lightly-threaded workloads at up to 4.2 GHz, and an unlocked multiplier gives you freedom to tune more aggressively.
Same story for the Core i7-7700K. At $350, it’s a logical replacement for the -6700K, even if you can find the previous-gen chip for a few dollars less. A 4.2 GHz base and 4.5 GHz maximum Turbo Boost frequency are well worth the small price difference.
Intel sells several higher-end Broadwell-E processors with as many as 10 cores. But for as long as the Core i7-5820K is available at $390, we see little reason to spend $425 on a Core i7-6800K (or higher) unless the workloads you run justify the added expense. Our top-end recommendation goes unchanged.
MORE: How To Build A PC
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPU Content
Entry Level (Sub-$100) Processors
Back when we introduced AMD's A10-7850K, we observed that gaming was where the APU excelled. So why would we recommend the same processor without its integrated graphics enabled? Here's the thing: AMD is asking $115 for the A10-7860K with its updated quiet cooler. But the Athlon X4 860K with the same thermal solution sells for $75, putting it up against a bunch of Pentiums. Given an unlocked multiplier and two Steamroller modules capable of working on four threads at a time, this becomes a much more compelling option paired up to a capable discrete GPU.
Back when we introduced AMD's A10-7850K, we observed that gaming was where the APU excelled. So why would we recommend the same processor without its integrated graphics enabled? Here's the thing: AMD is asking $115 for the A10-7860K with its updated quiet cooler. But the Athlon X4 860K with the same thermal solution sells for $75, putting it up against a bunch of Pentiums. Given an unlocked multiplier and two Steamroller modules capable of working on four threads at a time, this becomes a much more compelling option paired up to a capable discrete GPU.
MORE: Best Builds
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: Best Cooling
Mid-Range ($100-$200) Processors
At $120, the FX-8300 is a disruptive force in our mainstream processor recommendations. Unfortunately for AMD, most of the displacement happens in its own line-up. We swap out the FX-4350, -6300 and -8320 for a quad-module CPU that operates between 3.3 and 4.2GHz.
Overclocked, it’ll give you great gaming and productivity performance at a price point Intel can’t even touch with a modern Core i3. If you use some of your savings on an aftermarket cooler, the -8300 should yield snappy responsiveness, modest operating temperatures and quiet operation.
At $120, the FX-8300 is a disruptive force in our mainstream processor recommendations. Unfortunately for AMD, most of the displacement happens in its own line-up. We swap out the FX-4350, -6300 and -8320 for a quad-module CPU that operates between 3.3 and 4.2GHz.
Intel introduced its Core i3-7100 at the same price as the Core i3-6100, which previously enjoyed a spot on our list of recommendations. Naturally, the -7100 takes its place this month. For $120, you get two Hyper-Threaded cores able to schedule four threads in parallel. Whereas the Core i3-6100 operated at up to 3.7 GHz, the -7100’s base frequency is 3.9 GHz.
Another of the Core i3’s advantages is its modern platform. The Z270 chipset supports up to 24 lanes of PCIe 3.0 connectivity (including PCIe-based storage), up to 10 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports, up to six SATA 6Gb/s connections with software-based RAID, and gigabit Ethernet.
Intel introduced its Core i3-7100 at the same price as the Core i3-6100, which previously enjoyed a spot on our list of recommendations. Naturally, the -7100 takes its place this month. For $120, you get two Hyper-Threaded cores able to schedule four threads in parallel. Whereas the Core i3-6100 operated at up to 3.7 GHz, the -7100’s base frequency is 3.9 GHz.
MORE: Best Deals
MORE: Best Graphics
MORE: Best Gaming Laptops
High-End (Over $200) Processors
The quad-core Core i5-7500 is another easy recommendation, since it replaces the Core i5-6500 at a similar price point. Manufacturing improvements inherent to the Kaby Lake architecture yield higher frequencies, too. Whereas the -6500 had a 3.2 GHz base clock that jumped as high as 3.6 GHz under lightly-threaded tasks, the -7500 starts at 3.4 GHz and stretches as high as 3.8 GHz. Further, DDR4 memory support extends to 2400 MT/s (from 2133 MT/s).
Other specs remain unchanged: the CPU includes 6MB of shared L3 cache, it connects to your platform through an 8 GT/s DMI link, and it’s rated for 65 W.
There’s only one variable complicating the Core i5-7500’s position: a new Core i3-7350K, Intel’s first overclockable Core i3. The company apparently listened to enthusiast feedback about the Pentium G3258 and created a quad-threaded model better able to handle modern games. That’s great and all, except the -7350K sells for $190. Until we have more data, we’re favoring the more expensive quad-core chip, rather than hanging our hopes on big overclocks to compensate for fewer on-die resources.
The quad-core Core i5-7500 is another easy recommendation, since it replaces the Core i5-6500 at a similar price point. Manufacturing improvements inherent to the Kaby Lake architecture yield higher frequencies, too. Whereas the -6500 had a 3.2 GHz base clock that jumped as high as 3.6 GHz under lightly-threaded tasks, the -7500 starts at 3.4 GHz and stretches as high as 3.8 GHz. Further, DDR4 memory support extends to 2400 MT/s (from 2133 MT/s).
Believe it or not, Intel continues selling three generations of unlocked Core i5s: the -4690K (Haswell), the -6600K (Skylake), and now the -7600K (Kaby Lake). They’re all priced within $10 of each other, but only the -7600K is worth recommending at this point.
A 3.8 GHz base clock stretches up to 4.2 GHz under lightly-threaded workloads via Turbo Boost, and an unlocked multiplier lets ambitious overclockers try for that magic 5 GHz number.
If you’re currently on an older LGA 1150-based machine and contemplating the -4690K as an end-of-life upgrade, consider whether a newer platform with more USB 3.0 ports, more PCIe 3.0 connectivity, and future Optane Technology support might be preferable.
Believe it or not, Intel continues selling three generations of unlocked Core i5s: the -4690K (Haswell), the -6600K (Skylake), and now the -7600K (Kaby Lake). They’re all priced within $10 of each other, but only the -7600K is worth recommending at this point.
When the Kaby Lake architecture launched, we already had Intel’s Core i7-5820K positioned as our high-end CPU of choice, balancing lots of cores, overclockability, tons of I/O, and a reasonable price tag. While it remains an attractive choice for power users with lots of add-in cards or heavy lifting to do outside of gaming, we’d like to give the Core i7-7700K some attention, too.
Kaby Lake in and of itself doesn’t give you much Skylake didn’t already have. But the Core i7-7700K’s four cores at a base 4.2 GHz and maximum Turbo Boost frequency of 4.5 GHz are great for games. Further, the architecture’s extra headroom and unlocked multiplier make 5 GHz quite accessible. For a majority of enthusiasts, we consider Core i7-7700K top of the line.
When the Kaby Lake architecture launched, we already had Intel’s Core i7-5820K positioned as our high-end CPU of choice, balancing lots of cores, overclockability, tons of I/O, and a reasonable price tag. While it remains an attractive choice for power users with lots of add-in cards or heavy lifting to do outside of gaming, we’d like to give the Core i7-7700K some attention, too.
MORE: Best Memory
MORE: Best Monitors
MORE: Best Motherboards
Diminishing Returns Kick In
Top-end CPUs offer rapidly diminishing returns when it comes to gaming performance. As such, we have a hard time recommending anything more expensive than the Core i5-7600K, especially since we know clock rates as high as 5 GHz are possible with the right cooler.
There are applications that benefit from Hyper-Threaded Core i7 processors, though. Because we believe this is a trend that will continue as developers optimize their software, consider the Core i7-5820K an honorable mention. In a vast majority of games, they won't demonstrate much advantage over the Core i5. But if you're a serious enthusiast who wants some future-proofing and values threaded application performance, these processors may be worth the extra money.
In addition, there's certainly an argument to be made for using LGA 2011-v3 as the ultimate gaming platform. Haswell-E/Broadwell-E-based CPUs have more available cache and as many as four more execution cores than the flagship LGA 1150/1151 models. Additionally, more bandwidth is delivered through a quad-channel DDR4 memory controller. And with up to 40 lanes of third-gen PCIe connectivity available from Haswell-E/Broadwell-E-based processors, the platform natively supports two x16 and one x8 slot, or one x16 and three x8 slots, alleviating potential bottlenecks in three- and four-way CrossFire or SLI configurations.
Although they sound impressive, those advantages don't necessarily translate into significant performance gains in modern titles, since memory bandwidth and PCIe throughput don't hold back the game performance of existing Sandy Bridge-, Ivy Bridge-, Haswell-, and Skylake-based machines.
Where we do see the potential for Haswell-E to drive additional performance is in processor-bound games like the multiplayer component of Battlefield 1. If you're running a three- or four-way array of graphics cards already, there's a good chance that you already own more than enough rendering muscle. An overclocked Core i7-5960X or -5930K could help the rest of your platform catch up to an insanely powerful arrangement of GPUs.
To summarize, while we generally recommend against purchasing any gaming CPU that retails for more than the Core i5-7600K (sink that money into graphics and the motherboard instead), there are those of you who have no trouble throwing down serious money on the best of the best, and who require the fastest possible performance available. If this describes your goals, the following CPU may be for you:
It'd be easy to assume that Intel's $1700+ Core i7-6950X is the fastest desktop processor out there, so it must be the best choice for an all-out gaming PC. But we think there's a smarter choice: the Core i7-5820K for less than $400. That’s right. We’re suggesting a previous-generation CPU might be a better buy than the latest Broadwell-E-based models, which Intel is charging a premium for right now.
Equipped with six Hyper-Threaded cores, 15MB of shared L3 cache and an unlocked multiplier, it's actually quite similar to the almost-$600 -5930K, except for a 28-lane PCI Express controller. Losing 12 lanes might seem like a big deal to gamers rocking three- and four-GPU configurations. But with Nvidia distancing itself from those more exotic setups, we consider the Core i7-5820K to be plenty-quick. Just top it with a capable cooler for maximum overclocking headroom.
It'd be easy to assume that Intel's $1700+ Core i7-6950X is the fastest desktop processor out there, so it must be the best choice for an all-out gaming PC. But we think there's a smarter choice: the Core i7-5820K for less than $400. That’s right. We’re suggesting a previous-generation CPU might be a better buy than the latest Broadwell-E-based models, which Intel is charging a premium for right now.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: Best SSDs
MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets
he clearly states that they are testing the new pentiums and until they have the results he won't declare a verdict on that cpu. an informed opinion is so much more valuable than an uninformed one no matter what........
same thing for the unlocked i3. until testing is done, won't know if it worth the price or not. may be decent but is it i5 comparable since the cost is almost the same?? better to wait and see before declaring something as "crushing" it's competition before the actual testing has been done.
folks complain he's biased, then complain when he waits for real info to publish an opinion?? which is it? blind bias or informed opinions???
What he said.
Given that the Pentium G4560 is also $75, this comment doesn't totally make sense. The higher priced pentiums are not worth the price premium, for such minor clock speed boost, so shouldn't even be considered anyway.
[Edit] Still, other sites are claiming it is very close to the i3-6100 and i5-2500K. _IF_ it's gaming performance is as good, then that should certainly change the Entry-Level and possibly the Mid-Range recommendations.
now we got this new pentium that is supposed to match an i3/5?? right. does it seem likely that intel would release a $75 cpu that competes with its own $200 ones?? that's so beyond silly thinking its borderline crazy. it may be a decent performer but to pretend they'd shoot themselves in the foot like that and have it compete with their own much more expensive stuff is crazy ignorant.
the i3 can keep up with a locked i5 as was shown during that brief time we could overclock them recently. did not last long but long enough for us to see why they are kept locked. as if to verify this, we have an unlocked i3 now and what doe sit cost?? almost as much as the i5 we know it can almost keep up with. see how the pricing works?? there is no chance in hades they released a $75 cpu that can compete with it's $200 stuff.