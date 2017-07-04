Login | Sign Up
Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard Price List

by

Aula Switches

Aula Blue Switches

Aula Afunta Black (AF-SI2012KB)
$30.99 Amazon


Aula White
$36.95 Amazon


Aula F2012 (6430990)
$48.99 Amazon

Cherry Switches

Cherry MX Black Switches

Aula Evil Spirit Mad Scorpion (102108)
$125.00 On Amazon

Shogun Bros. Cross Blade (PK-1002-CB)
$54.99 Amazon

Cherry MX Blue Switches

Cooler Master Storm QuickFire Rapid (SGK-4000-GKCL1-US)
$61.62 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M (SGK-4080-KKCL1-US)
$99.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro S (SGK-6030-KKCL1-US)
$116.51 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M (SGK-4080-KKCL1-US)
$99.99 Amazon
$99.99 Amazon

iKBC F87 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D73S411007)
$116.99 On Amazon

iKBC F87 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D73S411003)
$116.99 Amazon

Roccat Ryos TKL Pro (ROC-12-651-BE)
$79.97 Amazon

Turtle Beach Impact 500 (TBS-4810-01)
$49.95 Amazon

MORE:Turtle Beach Impact 500 Mechanical Keyboard Review

Cherry MX Brown Switches

Asus ROG Claymore Core Brown
$159.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro M (SGK-4080-KKCM1-US)
$99.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro S (SGK-6030-KKCM1-US)
$115.99 Newegg

Cooler Master Storm QuickFire Rapid-i (SGK-4040-GKCM1-US)
$138.30 On Amazon

iKBC F87 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D73S411002)
$116.99 Amazon

iKBC F87 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D73S411006)
$125.00 Amazon

Roccat Ryos TKL Pro (ROC-12-651-BN)
$119.99 Amazon

Cherry MX Red Switches

Asus ROG Claymore Core RED
$159.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Prom M (SGK-4080-KKCR1-US)
$99.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro S (SGK-6030-KKCR1-US)
$139.99 Newegg

Corsair Vengeance K65
$65.59 Amazon

Corsair K63 (CH-9115020-NA)
$79.99 Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus Tournament Edition (GK-Thunder-K3)
$79.18 Amazon

iKBC F87 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D73S411004)
$116.99 Amazon

Gaote Switches

Gaote Blue Switches

Turbot (TBPC023B)
$33.99 Amazon

Greetech Switches

Greetech Blue Switches

Das Keyboard 4C Professional (DASK4CPROSIL)
$114.87 Amazon

MORE: Das Keyboard 4C Professional Review

Kailh Switches

Kailh Black Switches

Arion Rapoo V500 (5324872)
$55.99 On Amazon

Arion Rapoo V500 RGB (5155151)
$65.06 On Amazon

Kailh Blue Switches

Thermaltake TT eSports Poseidon ZX Tournament (KB-PZX-KLBLUS-01)
$60.93 Amazon

MORE: Tt eSports by Thermaltake Poseidon ZX Review

Kailh Brown Switches

Nixeus Moda V2 MK-BN15
$66.99 Newegg

MORE: Nixeus Moda V2 Keyboard Review

Kailh Red Switches

Nixeus Moda V2 (MK-RD15)
$58.08 Amazon

Kailh Yellow Switches

Arion Rapoo V500 (3798709)
$49.99 On Amazon

Arion Rapoo V500 (3798707)
$59.59 On Amazon

Omron Switches

Omron Romer-G

Logitech G410 Atlas Spectrum (920-007731)
$81.00 Amazon

Outemu Switches

Outemu Blue Switches

Jelly Comb 87
$29.99 Amazon

Razer Switches

Razer Green

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition (RZ03-00811000-R3U1)
$68.95 Amazon


Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma (RZ03-01430100-R3U1)
$121.83 Amazon

Razer Orange

Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition Stealth (RZ03-00811700-R3M1)
$66.46 Amazon

Razer Blackwidow Tournament Edition
$66.46 Newegg

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Stealh (RZ03-00811700-R3M1)
$66.46 Amazon

Zorro Switches

Zorro Black Switches

Ajazz First Blood RGB AK40
$59.99 Amazon

Zorro Blue Switches

Ajazz First Blood RGB AK40
$59.99 Amazon

