3D Gloop! Wants to Stick Customers to the Floor

3D Gloop! is finally leaving dad’s garage and getting its own pad – or rather, a 10,000 square foot warehouse with space for a new lab and storefront. After nearly seven years in business, Andrew Mayhall and Andrew Martinussen have outgrown Mayhall’s garage (and living room, crawl space, storage locker, and a few trailers). They are moving their “science sauce” production to its own facility.

3D Gloop is a solvent-based adhesive that chemically welds together plastics like PLA, PETG, and ABS/ASA. The exceptionally strong bond is arguably the strongest you can create for 3D printed parts.

The pair began 3D Gloop! as a start-up in 2018 and donned lab coats to promote their “ludicrously” strong plastics adhesive at 3D printing festivals across the country. You may have seen them with Jephf, an automotive welding robot turned tug-of-rope warrior, at Open Sauce last year. Visitors were challenged to play tug of war with a rope held together by 3D printed parts and Gloop.

Mayhall said the business could use a little help during its next growth phase. They have covered the basics and will begin renovating the warehouse in April after they take possession. However, the local municipality where Gloop is moving threw a wrench in the works: it needs a retail showroom.

The new space will include more than just shelves of glue. Mayhall said they are already working with local school districts to host 3D printing workshops at their new facility and inspire a whole new generation of makers.

To cover the additional costs, they offer Gloop fans a chance to purchase a chunk of their literal foundation to become “Foundational Supporters”. Supporters will have their name permanently embedded into the showroom’s floor with Gloop’s iconic purple splatters made of copper, aluminum, and dyed concrete.

Foundational Supporters will also receive a gift of 3D Gloop and a lifetime discount. Top-tier supporters will also be able to participate in the Alpha and Beta tests for future products.

Foundational Supporters start at $250 and go up to $1,500. You can buy a limited number of splatters on the floor. Head over to 3D Gloop to check it out.

