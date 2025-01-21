Bambu Lab: We’re not Bricking Your X1-Carbon

Bambu Lab’s announcement of tightened security around its popular X1-Carbon 3D printers backfired, as the community interpreted the measures as a threat to their favorite 3rd party accessories and a move deeper into a walled garden. The security features are included in a new firmware update, currently in beta, and only available to X1-C owners. Bambu stated in a blog post last Friday that tightened security would be slowly rolled out to all its printers, such as our favorite Best Overall 3D Printer, the P1S.

In response to the outcry, including several scathing YouTube posts from 3D printing enthusiasts, turbulent Reddit threads, and an F bomb laden rant from right to repair activist Louis Rossmann , Bambu Lab has apologized with a second blog post.

The company said it wanted to “set the record straight” and clear up several false claims:

We want to make it absolutely clear that all of these claims are entirely false:

Bambu Lab will remotely disable your printer ("brick" it).

Firmware updates will block your printer’s ability to print.

AMS functionality will be restricted, and the use of third-party filament will be disabled.

Bambu Lab firmware contains trojans or backdoors for unauthorized remote control.

The printers have a timed killswitch that disables them after a certain period.

All 3D files printed are monitored, duplicated, or stolen.

A subscription will be mandatory to use your printer.

~Bambu Lab’s Spaghetti Monster

The blog post announced that a LAN “developer mode” feature would be included in the new firmware, allowing advanced users full control of their network security. This mode, which will need to be manually selected on the printer interface, would leave the MQTT channel, live stream, and FTP open. Bambu Lab also stated this mode prevents the company from providing customer support for the 3D printer.

Bambu Lab said it regrets the misunderstanding and wants users to know that it has no intention of forcing users into a closed ecosystem. It also clarified that the firmware is still in beta testing, and feedback is welcome.