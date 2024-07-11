NUC-like Ryzen mini PC features a 4K flip-up touchscreen — Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD under the hood

A new mini-PC from Miniproca melds a NUC-like device with a flip-up touchscreen. Miniproca claims its 7-inch screen-lidded device is a “revolutionary” mix of high-performance PC and monitor, delivering a versatile All-in-One PC to its Kickstarter backers.

Adding more than a simple status screen to a Mini PC sounds like it could be helpful for some people. However, Miniproca might be pushing its luck by suggesting you can use its new device “anytime, anywhere—from coffee shops to airplane seats.”

We think the 7-inch touch screen may be helpful for browsing or playing mobile-style games at a push. More realistically, you may want to connect this to a large screen and use the tiltable touch display for live feed updates, messaging, status messages, control palettes, etc.

Looking at the specs, we see that the Miniproca device supports up to three additional displays via its DP, HDMI, and USB-C ports. Though we know it is made of an ‘aluminum alloy,’ a device with a screen that will be frequently adjusted (0 to 90 degrees tilt) needs to be durable tested, so pre-orders seem risky.

The AMD CPU of choice is a generation or two behind but still offers a lot of processing power for a small form factor device. We could grumble about the RAM and storage and the lack of expandability, but if this device is priced well, these known limitations won’t be too off-putting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Miniproca All-in-One Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8C/16T and up to 4.9 GHz. Built-in Radeon 680M graphics with 12 SPs. Screen 7-inch diagonal 4K 120 Hz touchscreen RAM Dual-channel DDR5-4800 up to 32GB Storage M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD up to 2TB Ports Front: reset, power, 2x USB 3.2, USB-C, 3.5mm audio. Rear: USB4, DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 2.0, 2x 2.5G LAN, barrel jack (power) Wireless Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Physical Aluminum alloy chassis, 175 x 137 x 55mm (6.9 x 5.4 x 2.2 inches), 855g (1.9 pounds) Other Windows 10 or 11 compatible, 19V 6.32A PSU for up to 120W power delivery

Super Early Bird pricing for the Miniproca isn’t outlandish, starting at $699, but its purported final retail price of $1,259 for a model in 8GB/512GB configuration seems improbable.

Miniproca’s new Mini-PC seems to have got off to a flying start. The project was launched today with a funding goal of $5,000 within 5 hours, and it has since reached past $33,000 with 33 days to go.

It seems increasingly necessary for mini-PC makers to deliver some exciting twist on the form factor, or news of their latest product may be drowned out among the also-rans. Whether the twist is appealing or practical enough to gain traction is up to consumers. The ‘retail price’ doesn’t help either.

Kickstarter users already seem to have passed judgment on this Miniproca device, which has been very successful since its launch. However, we shall repeat our standard warning about crowdfunders—backing this kind of project isn’t the same as buying a product. You may face lengthy delays, spec changes, and/or even project cancellations and difficulties getting refunds or warranty cover.