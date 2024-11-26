This AMD Black Friday Newegg bundle includes Ryzen 7 5700X3D, MSI B550 Plus motherboard, and 32GB of RAM for only $299

If you're planning to build a new gaming PC from scratch, this Newegg bundle is a great place to start. For $299, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU, an MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus AM4 motherboard, and 32GB of G.Skill Ripjaws V Series DDR4-3600 RAM. It's important to note that the RAM won't appear until you've added the bundle to your cart. All the hardware purchased separately totals $442, so this deal saves you well over $100.

We enjoyed our experience with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D when we reviewed it, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our biggest complaint was that it didn't come with a cooler and had no direct multiplier-based overclocking support. But if you're building a new PC, you'd be better off getting a dedicated cooler anyway.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D has eight cores and 16 threads. Its base speed is around 3.0GHz, but it can reach up to 4.1GHz with turbo enabled. This processor supports up to 128GB of DDR4 via two memory channels. There are no integrated graphics, so a separate GPU is necessary to get video output. You'll also need a separate cooler, as it doesn't come with a stock cooler.

The MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus AM4 motherboard has an ATX form factor and an AMD B550 chipset. It has two M.2 slots for storage, two PCIe x16 slots, and two PCIe x1 slots for expansion. The front panel has 6 USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port, while the rear panel has eight USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C.

Again, the bundle page does not include the RAM, but it will be added to your cart as a free gift when you add the bundle together at Newegg. Visit the bundle product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.