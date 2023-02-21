How to Enable Steam's Local Network Game Transfer Feature

Whether you're dealing with internet data caps, you just got a new Steam Deck , or your internet is just insufferably slow (or some combination of the three), you'll likely find Steam's latest feature exciting. A recent update of Steam's beta client adds support for transferring game install files from one system to another over your local network. That means, in theory, that once you've downloaded a game on one of your machines, you won't have to grab it from Steam's servers ever again.



There are some caveats though, at least for now:

You'll need to have the Steam Beta client running on both systems.

If both systems aren't logged in to the same account, you can also allow for transfers with devices owned by friends or anyone on your network, depending on your settings.

The source system's Steam account needs to be idle – that's not running or downloading a game or game updates. Also, the game needs to be up to date on that system.

Both systems will need to be online and on the same network.

Only a PC in desktop mode can send files. So no sharing between Steam Decks or PCs in Big Picture Mode – yet.

Beyond that, Steam's local network game transfer feature is surprisingly simple to get going. We'll show you how below.



Note that this tutorial shows local transfer between two PCs running Steam. If you are going to transfer games to a Steam Deck, the menus might be slightly different, but the process should still essentially be the same.

Get Steam's Beta Client

1. Launch Steam and select the Steam menu option in the upper-left corner, then select Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. From the Account page in the Settings Menu, click the Change button in the Beta participation section.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select Steam Beta Update from the button menu under Beta Participation, and then click OK.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Steam will then prompt to restart, and after a quick update / install process, you can relaunch Steam, now with the beta client enabled.



Note that Steam says both systems need to be running the beta client. So you may have to do the above steps more than once, but it only takes about a minute to switch to Steam's beta client and about the same amount of time to switch back. So if you're worried about stability, you can flip the switch just to grab a few games from another system, then jump back to the more stable build.



Install Your Games as Normal

Once the above steps are done, try installing a few games on your new system. In the background, Steam will check if there is another system on your local network that has the requested game files. If the title is present on your network and up to date, it will start pulling the files from that system rather than the cloud.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)