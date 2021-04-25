How to Publish Highlights of Twitch to YouTube

Highlighting is a cool feature that lets you show off the best parts of your six-hour Twitch streams. If you highlight one stream multiple times, you can then string those together later for a highlight reel that could go up on YouTube. This allows you to immortalize your stream, especially because, if you aren’t a partner, Twitch deletes streams after 14 days. Once your stream is done, you are able to go back and create multiple highlights of one stream or publish the entire stream to YouTube as one video.

You can view recent highlights made by scrolling down to Most Recent Videos.

What You Need to Highlight Your Stream

Twitch Account

Access to the desktop version of Twitch

Archived Stream

Find and Pick an Archived Stream on Twitch

1. Click Creator Dashboard under your account photo in Twitch.

2. Select Video Producer under Content in the menu on the left

3. From Past Broadcast or All Videos, pick a stream you’d like to highlight

4. Click Highlight in the top menu

Toward the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a timeline with edit buttons.

Editing Your Archived Stream in Twitch

On the timeline we have a few different buttons that are easy to use:

From left to right the buttons are

Undo Timeline Action

Redo Timeline Action

Remove Selected Segment - your selected segments will be highlighted in yellow box

- your selected segments will be highlighted in yellow box Split Segment at Playhead -the playhead is the cursor that you move back and forth on the timeline

-the playhead is the cursor that you move back and forth on the timeline Add New Segment at Playhead

Preview All Segments - plays the segments on the timeline

- plays the segments on the timeline Preview Current Segment - plays the selected segment only

Input Start Segment Timestamp - this allows you to manually input the exact time for the segment to start

- this allows you to manually input the exact time for the segment to start Start Segment at Playhead

Input End Segment Timestamp - manually input the exact time for the segment to end

- manually input the exact time for the segment to end End Segment at Playhead

Zoom Controls - These control the time-frame shown on the timeline. Clicking >|< centers the timelineon the playhead location

- These control the time-frame shown on the timeline. Clicking >|< centers the timelineon the playhead location Zoom Range can be changed from Full Length to 1 minute

Display - This allows you to filter any Stream Markers that you may have made during stream. *Stream Markers are quick actions done while streaming to mark the place of an interesting event*

Clips Menu - this allows you to view clips made by you or people watching your stream

3 Dots - this allows you to down clips data, and see keyboard shortcuts

1. Zoom into 30-minute increments. I’m starting at 00:22:23. The numbers are written in the format of hours:minutes:seconds. So my starting place is 22 minutes and 23 seconds into my livestream. I scrubbed through the video using my playhead to select a good starting place.

2. Zoom out to Full Length to view the whole segment to choose a place to end the segment

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Highlight the end of the segment and drag it to a place where you want to end. In my example, right now it ends at 02:32:01. After dragging it, it ends at 01:23:35.

The Highlight Queue on top of the timeline tells you the length of the segment, in my case 1 hour, 1 minute and 15 seconds long.

Creating Multiple Highlights in Twitch

The Highlight Queue will tell you to create multiple highlights, rename your highlight and change the category.

2. Name the highlight by clicking the first box

3. Change the category by clicking the second box

4. Repeat the steps on how to create a highlight

This sample highlight is 4 minutes and 46 seconds, which is longer than a clip which can only be 60 secs. You can make your highlights as long as you’d like.

5. Once you have all the highlights you’d like click Publish Highlights

Your highlights will start rendering and you’ll see this page. On the right side menu, you can edit your title, add a description, change the language, modify the category, add tags or set permissions of who can see it. On the left side you can preview the video, upload a thumbnail or view the link for the highlight

Once the video is doing processing you can download, export, share, unpublish or add it to a list.

You can now see your highlights in your Video Producer

How to Export Your Twitch Highlights to YouTube

1. Turn on Store Past Broadcasts

2. Click Stream in the Settings on the Creator Dashboard Menu

3. Select Settings in Twitch. It’s located in the right corner under your avatar.

4. Click Connections

5. Connect YouTube Account

6. Click Video Producer in Creator Dashboard.

7. Choose the highlight you’d like to export.

8. Click Export on your highlight to export it to YouTube.

9. Click Start Export.

How to View and Publish Your Twitch Video on YouTube

Select YouTube Studio under your profile photo on YouTube.com

Select Content from the menu on the left side

Select the video you uploaded from Twitch. The video will be private if you set the export to private or public if you set the export to public

You’ll then see the video in full detail. From here you can add more tags, tweak the description, and set the video to public if you haven’t done so already.