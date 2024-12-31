LG has revealed four new laptops representing its Gram series in 2025. Leading the pack are the trio of LG Gram Pro models with high-resolution screens, Intel's latest laptop processors, and leading thin-and-light qualities—despite their overall size (16- and 17-inch displays). These are all heralded as offering 'Hybrid AI' thanks to both on-device AI (NPU acceleration) and cloud AI services. LG also shared the details of a new entry-level LG Gram Book, based around an Intel Core i5 chip and reduced specs.

The new LG Gram Pro family includes three variations: the Gram Pro 2-in-1 with a 16-inch 1,600p display (and a 1,800p OLED option) and the LG Gram Pro 16-inch and 17-inch models (both 1,600p). All the displays thus far have a max brightness of 400 nits, which isn't great for outdoor work, but they still outshine the new LG Gram Book, which has a lowly 15.6-inch FHD display and a rather dim max brightness of 300 nits.

If you like 2-in-1 portables, LG hopes you are attracted by the new LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP). As mentioned, it is based on a 16-inch display, which is quite big for a convertible. Even so, it lives up to its moniker by weighing a respectable 3.08 pounds (1,399g). This device comes as standard with a stylus and is apparently in line to win a CES 2025 innovation award.

The two new LG Gram Pro models might be preferable if you don't care much about tablet-style interaction with your laptop. The larger 17-inch device (model 17Z90TR) features a choice of Intel Arrow Lake CPU and even packs a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) GPU, so it could be used for enjoying eSports and older titles on the go.

On gaming, all the Gram Pro laptops have 31-144Hz VRR screens (OLED is 48-120Hz). Meanwhile, the Gram Book gets the short straw again with a 60Hz fixed refresh display.

Going down a size to the LG Gram Pro 16 (model 16Z90TS), you save quite a bit of weight and size. Accepting one inch less screen diagonal means you can drop from 3.26 pounds (1,479g) to 2.73 pounds (1,239g) and from 379.4 x 265.4 x 14.4~15.8mm to 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4 ~ 12.8mm. There is no dedicated GPU with this 16-inch model, though you will rely wholly on Arc graphics for GPU acceleration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP) LG gram Pro (17Z90TR) LG gram Pro (16Z90TS) LG gram Book (15U50T) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED, WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit,LCD: 400nit 400nit 400nit 300nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR), LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) 60Hz Weight 3.08 lb1,399g 3.26 lb1,479g 2.73 lb1,239g 3.74 lb1,700g Size 357.3 x 253.8 x12.4 ~ 12.9mm 379.4 x 265.4 x 14.4~15.8mm 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4 ~ 12.8mm 359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4mm Battery 77Wh 90Wh 77Wh 51Wh Thermal Mega dual cooling Mega dual cooling Mega dual cooling Fan cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor Intel® Core™ i5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics Nvidia RTX4050 with GDDR6 6GB Intel® Arc™ graphics Intel® Xe® graphics Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,400MHz, Dual Channel) Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,400MHz, Dual Channel) Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,533MHz, Dual Channel) 8 / 16 DDR4 (Dual Channel, 3200MHz) Storage Dual SSD (M.2), 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Dual SSD (M.2), 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Dual SSD (M.2), 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe™) 1TB / 512GB / 256GB (NVMe) Audio / Speakers HD Audio with Dolby Atmos, Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) HD Audio with Dolby Atmos, Stereo Speaker (3.0W x4) Smart AMP (MAX) HD Audio with Dolby Atmos, Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) HD Audio with Dolby Atmos, Stereo Speaker 1.5W x2 I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) 1x USB 3.2 GEN1x11x USB 2.02x USB3.2 GEN2x1, HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) Software LG gram Chat, LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix LG gram Chat, LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix LG gram Chat, LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix LG gram Link Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic. (face-recognition) FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic. (face-recognition) FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic. (face-recognition) HD Webcamw/privacy shutter

The full specs for the quartet of LG Gram 2025 laptops are tabulated above. However, it isn't 100% clear which models will get which processor options. LG says that the 17-inch Gram Pro has Arrow Lake (Core Ultra H) options, but we aren't sure whether the two 16-inchers rely on Lunar Lake (Core Ultra V) chips.

The new LG Gram Book for 2025 feels like a distant relation, though, with its Core i5, mediocre screen specs, and heavier and thicker than its larger-screened siblings. It would be significantly cheaper to attract those drawn towards an LG Gram.

We don't have the pricing and availability information for the new LG Gram series yet, but we should find out soon at CES 2025.