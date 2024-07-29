Lenovo touts 29-hour battery life for new ThinkPad T14s — laptop features Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB SSD

Lenovo has started to roll out its business-focused ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop, with promotional materials claiming the thin and light portable can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life. Of course, this is one of the new breed of Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered devices running Windows 11, but that headline battery stamina claim is still extraordinary. Marketing claims and reality don’t always go hand-in-hand, so a little skepticism about this device’s advertised battery run time might be wise until it has been independently reviewed.

Keeping our focus on the battery life of the new ThinkPad T14s for now, Lenovo’s 29-hour measurement is said to have been taken from a (local) video playback test. Such a use case might be valid for frequent travelers on long flights without access to power outlets who prefer to pack their offline entertainment. The built-in battery capacity of 58Wh is nothing unusual for a thin and light, even one that is just 1.24kg in weight and 16.9mm thick, like this Lenovo.

The beating heart of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 Oryon CPU cores built upon the Arm architecture. Other early details reveal that Lenovo has a dual-fan cooling system here. While we expect one to concentrate its cooling efforts on the Snapdragon, it would be interesting to know what, if any, additional heat center inspired the extra fan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core Memory 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB SSD storage Screen 14-inch 2,800 x 1,800 pixels (2.8K) OLED display with HDR True Black 500 cert and 100% DCI-P3 gamut, Dolby Vision, anti-glare, anti-reflection, low blue light Connectivity 2x USB-A ports, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1xHDMI 2.1, SIM slot, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 7, a 3.5mm audio jack, and noise reduction microphone Physical Device weighs 1.24kg (2.73 pounds) and is 16.9mm (0.67-inch) thick Other FHD RGB & IR cameras with privacy shutter and face recognition security

This ThinkPad T14s is built for business, so it comes with a better selection of ports than many consumer laptops. Users should also expect something more hard-wearing than an affordable consumer portable.

Of course, there is a cost for the pro-spec and build quality. At the China eCommerce outlets, where this model popped up first, pricing starts at roughly the equivalent of $1,700 for the spec shown in the table above.