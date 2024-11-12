Acer Nitro V 15 review: Well-built budget system, but a bland screen

Acer’s Nitro V 15 has decent 1080p gaming performance and satisfies in most respects, offering good connectivity, a comfortable keyboard, and solid upgradeability. Unfortunately, loud fans and a washed-out screen hurt its appeal.

We've tested many gaming laptops under $1,000 , and while some meet performance expectations and include essential features, others fall short. Acer’s Nitro V 15 checks most of the important boxes, offering an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics for $869.99. It’s reasonably well-built with good connectivity and upgradeability. However, loud fans and a subpar screen mean that you still have to make some sacrifices.

Design of the Acer Nitro V 15

The Nitro V 15 looks appealing for a budget gaming laptop. It has an understated design except for flashy graphics on the lid and a reflective Nitro logo. The rest of the all-black chassis is unassuming.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although this Acer is made entirely from plastic, which is expected in this price range, it feels sturdy. The chassis and lid are highly resistant to flexing. The plastic is reasonably thick and doesn’t rattle or sound cheap when tapped with my fingers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Measuring 14.3 x 9.4 x 1.06 inches, the Nitro is similar in size to the MSI Cyborg 15 and the Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 . The Dell G16 7630 is slightly larger due to its 16-inch 16:10 screen. The Nitro weighs 4.66 pounds compared to the MSI’s 4.37 pounds, while the Lenovo at 5.12 pounds and particularly the Dell, at 6.3 pounds, are heavier.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Most of the Nitro’s ports are located on the left edge, including Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 video output, and one 10 Gbps USB Type-C and two 5 Gbps USB Type-A ports. The Type-C port also supports DisplayPort out with an adapter. The AC power barrel connector also resides here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Meanwhile, the right edge includes a 3.5 mm audio jack and another 5 Gbps USB Type-A port, along with a Kensington lock slot. Internally, a MediaTek wireless card provides Wi-Fi 6 (not the newer 6E standard) and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Acer Nitro V 15 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel Core i7-13620H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6, 2,130 MHz boost clock, 75W maximum graphics power) Memory 16GB DDR5-5200 (2x 8GB) Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 16:9, IPS, 144 Hz Networking MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Ethernet (1 Gbps), HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm audio Camera 720p Battery 57 Wh Power Adapter 135W (barrel connector) Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 14.3 x 9.4 x 1.06 inches Weight 4.66 pounds Price (as configured) $869.99

Gaming and Graphics on the Acer Nitro V 15

Our Nitro V 15 review model features an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics (75W maximum graphics power), and 16GB of DDR5-5200 RAM. It’s entry-level, but capable of playing modern games.

I saw about 144 frames per second (fps) average while playing F1 24 at Medium settings with DLSS enabled. The gameplay was fluid and never stuttered.

The systems we’re using for comparison include the Dell G16 7630 (Core i5-13650HX, RTX 4060 140W, $999.99 as tested), MSI Cyborg 15 (Core i7-13620H, RTX 4050 45W, $899.99), and Lenovo LOQ ARP9 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, RTX 4060 115W, $999.99). The Dell and Lenovo offer much more powerful RTX 4060 graphics cards for $100 to $150 more.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Highest detail preset), the Nitro averaged 70 fps, noticeably outperforming the MSI Cyborg’s 64 fps. However, it couldn’t match the Lenovo’s 96 fps or Dell’s 98 fps thanks to the RTX 4060s.

In Cyberpunk 2077 (Very High preset), the Nitro was 10% faster than the MSI, achieving 22 fps compared to 20 fps, but it couldn’t catch the Dell’s 33 fps. (We don’t have data for the Lenovo in this game.)

Next, the Nitro produced 63 fps in Far Cry 6 (Ultra preset), tying the MSI but falling short of the Lenovo’s 79 fps and the Dell’s 85 fps.

In Red Dead Redemption 2 (Medium preset), the Nitro averaged 48 fps, outperforming the MSI’s 44 fps. As expected, the Dell and Lenovo both continued performing significantly better.

Finally, in Borderlands 3 (at the game’s “badass” preset), the Nitro once again outperformed the MSI, producing 62 fps to the MSI’s 56 fps. The gap between these, the Dell and Lenovo remained acute.

Overall, the Nitro delivers solid 1080p gaming performance. Its 75W RTX 4050 outperformed the 45W version in the MSI Cyborg 15. However, the Dell and Lenovo clearly show that the RTX 4060 with 100W or more of maximum graphics power is a significantly superior performer.

We stress-test gaming laptops by running the Metro Exodus benchmark 15 times at RTX settings, simulating half an hour of gaming. During the test, the Nitro V averaged 53.56 fps with only minimal variance between runs, indicating consistent cooling performance.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Core i7-13620H averaged 2.34 GHz and 62 degrees C on the P-cores and 1.89 GHz and 62 C on the E-cores. The GeForce RTX 4050 averaged 2.2 GHz and 64 C.

Productivity Performance on the Acer Nitro V 15

Our Nitro review unit is equipped with a Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It handles everyday apps and light content creation with ease.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the cross-platform Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark, the Nitro was in contention for the top spot, scoring 2,571 points compared to the MSI’s 2,580 points. It produced the highest score of 13,373 points in the multi-core test, with the MSI coming in second at 12,427 points. The Lenovo LOQ lagged significantly in both tests.

The Acer was the second-best performer in our 25GB file transfer test, achieving an average transfer rate of 1,456.74 MBps compared to the Dell’s 1,718.8 MBps. Both the MSI and the Lenovo had sub-1,000 MBps transfer rates.

In our Handbrake video transcoding test, the Nitro outperformed the MSI, converting a 4K video to 1080pin 5 minutes and 25 seconds compared to the MSI’s 5:49. It was only slightly behind the Lenovo’s 5:17, but it couldn’t match the Dell at 4:21.

Display on the Acer Nitro V 15

The Nitro uses a classic 16:9 screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Highlights include an anti-glare surface to minimize reflections, IPS technology for wide viewing angles, and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The picture quality is average at best, with adequate brightness but washed-out colors. Watching the 2016 sci-fi Arrival, the stark contrast of the spaceship scenes lacked impact, and the more vibrant scenes appeared dull. Likewise, the colorful race cars in F1 24 also failed to stand out.

The Nitro’s subpar color coverage is evident from our display measurements, where it covers just 44.9% of DCI-P3 and 63.3% of sRGB, which is even lower than the MSI Cyborg. In contrast, the Dell’s screen offers markedly superior color and higher brightness.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Keyboard and Touchpad on the Acer Nitro V 15

The Nitro’s keyboard doesn’t resemble a typical gaming laptop keyboard, sticking with a standard font and white-only backlighting similar to Acer’s Aspire laptops. While Acer missed a chance to add some flair here, at least it avoided the cliché red backlighting often found on many other budget gaming laptops.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The shallow key travel limits tactile feedback. However, it is easy to type quickly; I had no trouble reaching my personal best typing speed of 120 words per minute in the MonkeyType online typing test.

Acer would have been better off leaving out the awkward three-column number pad, and it would have been preferable had all the arrow keys been the same size. The Nitro key in the top row is the keyboard’s only special feature; pressing it launches the Nitro Sense app.

Meanwhile, the Nitro’s large touchpad is a pleasure to use, offering an anti-glare surface and quiet, satisfying tactile clicks.

Audio on the Acer Nitro V 15

The Nitro’s built-in speakers leave much to be desired. While they provide enough volume for personal entertainment, the sound quality is tinny and nearly devoid of bass. Listening to Yes’s “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” the drum hits and guitar sounded strained, and the vocals were hollow.

The DTS:X Ultra app provides a graphic equalizer and several audio presets, including Music (the default), Voice, and Movie, as well as an Auto option. Music was the most well-balanced preset to my ears. The sound quality significantly degraded without this app’s help.

Upgradeability of the Acer Nitro V 15

The Nitro offers good upgradeability, with two DDR5 SODIMM slots, two M.2 2280 SSD slots, an M.2 2230 wireless card slot, and a replaceable battery. These components are accessible under the bottom panel, which is secured by 11 Philips-head screws. All the screws are the same length.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Popping the plastic clips that secure the panel requires a plastic trim tool; I had to use some force to create a gap at one of the rear corners and carefully work across the rear edge. The clips around the other edges released once I had the rear edge loosened.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The thermal cooling solution is visible here. The relatively small size of the fans may be a reason why they are so noisy.

Battery Life on the Acer Nitro V 15

Our battery life test involves simulated web browsing, streaming video over Wi-Fi, and running OpenGL tests, all with the screen brightness set to 150 nits. The Nitro V outperformed the other units by a significant margin, lasting for 5 hours and 41 minutes compared to the Dell G16’s 5 hours and 3 minutes and the Lenovo LOQ’s 3 hours and 24 minutes. Though it’s no ultraportable, the Nitro lasts a respectably long time off the plug.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Heat on the Acer Nitro V 15

During our 15-loop Metro Exodus stress test, we measured maximum surface temperatures on the Nitro of 68 degrees Fahrenheit on the touchpad, 93 F between the keyboard G and H keys, and 104 F on the underside. No part of the laptop felt more than lukewarm to the touch.

There was regrettably nothing quiet about the Nitro’s cooling fans, which were plainly audible across my living room. They have a distinctive whine. Using closed headphones while gaming is a must. (Consider the best gaming headsets.) The fans also proved overreactive for everyday use, often spooling up whenever I visited a webpage or did anything that would briefly stress the CPU.

Webcam on the Acer Nitro V 15

Acer equips the Nitro V with a 720p webcam over its display. The picture has a soft focus and suffers from grain in low light, typical of a small-sensor camera. While budget gaming laptops rarely offer better, I still wish for the sharper picture of a more modern 1080p sensor. A privacy shutter would have also been a welcome addition, though it would be a surprise under $1,000.

The webcam lacks an infrared sensor to enable Windows Hello facial recognition. This laptop doesn’t have a fingerprint reader, either, so you’ll need to type passwords.

Software and Warranty on the Acer Nitro V 15

Acer includes several apps on the Nitro, with the main one being NitroSense. This app offers power profiles, system status (including CPU and GPU temperatures and frequencies), and fan curve control. Other settings include a battery charge limiter, a bluelight shield, and a keyboard backlight timeout. Additionally, you can customize the system boot logo with your own image. The power profile and fan curve can be saved in a profile, and the app center section allows you to bind a profile to an app so the profile is automatically activated when the app is launched.

Another included app, Acer Care Center, provides health checks for most components, system updates, access to Support, recovery management, and a tuneup feature to delete junk files. I especially like that the recovery management section allows backup of LAN and wireless drivers, which can be difficult to find for less popular networking cards like the one in this Nitro if you reinstall the OS.

The DTS apps mentioned in the audio section are important for the overall sound quality. There are several unwanted trial apps on the Nitro, including McAfee LiveSafe, Dropbox, ExpressVPN, and Forge of Empires.

Acer covers the Nitro with a one-year warranty.

Acer Nitro V 15 Configurations

We reviewed the Nitro V 15 equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144 Hz screen. It was discounted to $869.99 on Newegg at the time of this review with a 1TB SSD.

Configurations start at $699.99 with a Core i5-13420H, an RTX 3050, and 8GB of RAM. Newegg also had a $999.99 model with a Core i9-13900H, an RTX 4060, and 16GB of RAM. The Nitro V is also available with AMD processors; a $779.99 model includes a Ryzen 5 7535HS and an RTX 4050 while a $929.99 model upgrades to a Ryzen 7 7735HS and an RTX 4060.

Among laptops with the RTX 4050, the MSI Cyborg 15 was discounted to $849.99 on Newegg with the same basic specifications as our Nitro, though as mentioned, it uses a lower-wattage RTX 4050 and lacks a 10 Gbps USB port. The Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 was $879.99 from Lenovo with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and a 1TB SSD.

Though the Nitro is competitively priced, laptops with a GeForce RTX 4060 are available for around $100 more; the Dell G16 7630 was $949.99 with a Core i5-13650HX CPU, an RTX 4060, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz display.

Bottom Line

Acer’s Nitro V 15 is a solid choice for budget-conscious gamers, albeit with a few drawbacks. On the plus side, its Core i7 CPU and RTX 4050 GPU produce satisfactory 1080p framerates, it offers a flashy yet tasteful design, and we also noted its good connectivity, upgradeability, and battery life.

The Nitro’s main holdbacks are loud cooling fans and a screen with subpar color, both of which make this laptop less well-rounded than it should be. Although the fan noise can be mitigated with closed headphones, the screen is below average even for a budget laptop. We also wish for a better webcam and fuller-sounding speakers.

While we rate this Nitro higher than the MSI Cyborg 15 due to its superior performance, connectivity, and battery life, you can get the Dell G16 7630 for around $100 more, which offers significantly better performance and a much superior screen. If your budget is tight, though, the Nitro V 15 is still a decent choice.

MORE: How to Buy a Gaming Laptop

MORE: Best Gaming PCs

MORE: Best Ultrabooks and Premium Laptops

