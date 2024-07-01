Vaio releases the 'world’s lightest portable monitor' — Vision+ 14 screen weighs a mere 0.72 pounds

Vaio Corporation has announced that it has created the world’s lightest portable monitor. The Japanese firm says the new Vaio Vision+ 14 weighs just 0.72 pounds (325g). Despite the lightweight, Vaio insists its new portable USB Type-C monitor features a sturdy construction. Taken at face value, the Vaio Vision+ 14 may thus be a compelling choice for tech road warriors.

The CEO of Vaio Corporation announced the Vaio Vision+ 14 as part of the firm’s 10th anniversary celebrations. Thus, this new portable monitor might be seen as a new flagship product, demonstrating Vaio no longer exists in the shadow of Sony, which sold off its personal computer division in 2014.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Vaio Vision+ 14 Specifications Screen size 14-inch diagonal 16:10 aspect ratio Screen qualities 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, high brightness, wide viewing angles, anti-glare, wide color gamut I/O 2x USB Type-C ports include PD pass-through, DP-Alt Physical 312.0mm x height 3.9~12.4mm x depth 211.1mm, 325g for main unit Accessories Adjustable stand/cover, 1m USB cable, privacy filter Power Minimum 10W, but 65W+ is recommended for passthrough Price 54,800 yen (about $340) including sales tax

So, the Vaio Vision+ 14 can be remarkably thin, with parts of the slab just 3.9mm (0.15 inches) thick. However, in the product images, you can see the thicker protruded area housing the ports and electronics and where Vaio attaches a utilitarian metal kickstand.

The kickstand alone is enough to shove this display to the side of your PC or laptop in landscape mode. However, Vaio’s protective cover lets you use this second screen over your laptop. This may feel more comfortable for some, making working on smaller desks more manageable.

Packing the included cover significantly increases the weight of this device. Vaio’s 334mm x 222mm cover adds some thickness and weighs more than the screen at 440g. That would mean a total weight of 765g (1.7 pounds). Given the Vaio Vision+ 14’s touted durability, shoving it coverless into your laptop bag might be tempting.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vaio Corp) (Image credit: Vaio Corp)

In addition to its portability and ease of use, Vaio touts the quality of its new portable monitor. It has shared a few videos that attest to its durability. It also boasts that the Vision+ 14 is wholly made in Japan, has undergone rigorous quality testing, and that units always get a pre-shipment check.

Green credentials aren’t forgotten, with the new portable monitor claimed to have been constructed from select materials, put into environmentally friendly packaging, and manufactured in a factory converted to solely use renewable energy.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vaio Corporation retails products directly in the U.S., but there were no listings for the Vaio Vision+ 14 at the time of writing. With the Japanese retail unit going for around $340, including local sales tax, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it at around $300 in the U.S. when/if it arrives on these shores.