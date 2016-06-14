Oculus Touch Will Launch Later This Year With More Than 30 Games

Oculus announced that when Oculus Touch launches later this year more than 30 games would support the motion controllers on day one. We still don’t know when that day one is, though, and it appears we’ll have to wait until the fall to find out.

Oculus released a trailer today that shows the Oculus Touch controllers in action. The company also revealed the names of two-thirds of the Touch-supported games that will launch when the controllers do. Curiously, the company said more than 30 titles are coming, but only named 20.

Several of the announced games are titles we’ve already known about for months, including Owlchemy Labs’ Job Simulator, Northway Games’ Fantastic Contraption, and Harmonix’s Rock Band VR. It’s also no secret that Crytek would be updating The Climb to support Touch controls when they became available.

There have also been some new announcements, of course. Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope from Croteam, Killing Floor: Incursion from Tripwire Interactive, and Superhot from Superhot Team will also be making their debut this year on Touch.

Oculus also revealed two games that Oculus Studios helped create. Ripcoil, which was developed by Oculus Studios and Sanzaru Games, and Wilson’s Heart, which was co-created by Oculus Studios and Twisted Pixel. Wilson’s Heart is a psychological thriller that you play a role in. The game has a trailer, but it won’t actually be out until 2017.

Studio Game Insomniac The Unspoken Insomniac Dead & Buried, Harmonix Rock Band VR Sanzaru VR Sports Challenge Crytek The Climb Croteam Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope Opus Pro Fishing Challenge VR Schell Games I Expect You to Die Funomena Luna Other Ocean Giant Cop Owlchemy Labs Job Simulator Northway Games Fantastic Contraption Oculus Studios Oculus Medium Insomniac Feral Rites Ubisoft Eagle Flight High Voltage Software Damaged Core Oculus Studios / Twisted Pixel Wilson’s Heart Oclulus Studion / Sanzaru Games Ripcoil Tripwire Interactive Killing Floor: Incursion Superhot Team Superhot VR

We had hoped to hear some definitive details about the Touch release schedule at E3, but Oculus has dashed those hopes. The company said we’ll be waiting until fall to hear about the launch plans, but it does appear Touch has a rich future ahead of it.

“This is just the beginning—there are hundreds of additional Touch titles in development, and we’ll share the full Touch lineup and launch details later this fall,” said Oculus.

Oculus is supposed to be launching Touch this year, but if we have to wait until “later this fall” to find out when, then it would seem Touch could end up being a holiday release. Let's hope “this fall” doesn’t mean November.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.