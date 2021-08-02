Trending

3dfx to Return, Claims Twitter Account With No Evidence

GP who?

Marketing image for the Voodoo 3 graphics card
(Image credit: 3dfx Interactive)

File this one under ‘plenty of salt, please, waitress.’ An unverified Twitter account calling itself ‘3dfxofficial’ is making some very big claims about a return for much-missed GPU manufacturer 3dfx Interactive, last seen being absorbed into Nvidia as fast as the intellectual property lawyers could manage it, on August 5th.

Despite being aesthetically similar to 3dfx branding of the past, the artwork accompanying the tweet can be traced back to DeviantArt and an artist called vermaden.

As much as we want to believe this is real - and not just someone with an internet connection, a basic knowledge of social media, and a wry sense of humor determined to tickle the nostalgia glands of PC gamers of a certain age - we feel the chances are low. Developing a new GPU architecture is hard, as Intel knows, and doing so silently would have taken billions of dollars. Still, is a special edition GeForce card with 3dfx branding too much to hope for?

For those born this century, 3dfx was a San Jose-based manufacturer of graphics cards whose Voodoo brand was well-regarded around the turn of the millennium. Unfortunately, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2002, and its trademark was canceled in the US in 2007. 

The company pioneered GPU features such as hardware transform and lighting, and MPEG decoding, but its consumer products were outclassed by early Nvidia boards such as the Riva TNT. Its final board, the quad-processor Voodoo 5 6000, was thought capable of taking on Nvidia’s GeForce 3 and ATI’s Radeon 7500 but suffered from a bug so severe it halved its AGP speed down to 2x and broke compatibility with Pentium 4 motherboards.

We have contacted Nvidia for comment and will update this article if it arrives. 

  • Friesiansam
    More of Future Publishing's trademark clickbait, it's on Techradar too.
    Reply
  • Wendigo
    Starting now, all new games will also run best using Glide!

    PS: Glide was the proprietary API used by 3DFX
    Reply
  • waltc3
    Before D3d was, GLIDE was king. I can recall when my entire gaming library was GLIDE...;) I think the "return" is a prank.
    Reply
  • Nemesia
    Quake 2 software -> 3DFX was amazing.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Nvidia unveils Geforce 2560.

    Completely crushes 3DFX VooDoo6.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    now thats a name i havent heard in many many years...


    tbh i'd be happy if turns out true just cause we need more competition.
    Reply
  • ex_bubblehead
    Considering that 3DFX was absorbed by NVidia many years ago there's no chance that this'll happen. Unless NVidia decides to resurrect the name for a new product line (also unlikely).
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    ex_bubblehead said:
    Considering that 3DFX was absorbed by NVidia many years ago there's no chance that this'll happen. Unless NVidia decides to resurrect the name for a new product line (also unlikely).
    Well the trademark is abandoned, for 3dfx interactive since 2004 for just 3dfx the last one expired in 2016, so either nvidia did a terrible job or didn't even bother acquire it in the first place.
    Anybody can pay a fee and register the names for new businesses.
    https://tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=toc&state=4807%3A3o97q7.1.1&p_search=searchss&p_L=50&BackReference=&p_plural=yes&p_s_PARA1=&p_tagrepl%7E%3A=PARA1%24LD&expr=PARA1+AND+PARA2&p_s_PARA2=3dfx&p_tagrepl%7E%3A=PARA2%24COMB&p_op_ALL=AND&a_default=search&a_search=Submit+Query&a_search=Submit+Query
    Reply
  • Bazzy 505
    TerryLaze said:
    Well the trademark is abandoned, for 3dfx interactive since 2004 for just 3dfx the last one expired in 2016, so either nvidia did a terrible job or didn't even bother acquire it in the first place.
    Anybody can pay a fee and register the names for new businesses.
    https://tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=toc&state=4807:3o97q7.1.1&p_search=searchss&p_L=50&BackReference=&p_plural=yes&p_s_PARA1=&p_tagrepl~:=PARA1$LD&expr=PARA1+AND+PARA2&p_s_PARA2=3dfx&p_tagrepl~:=PARA2$COMB&p_op_ALL=AND&a_default=search&a_search=Submit+Query&a_search=Submit+Query

    Nvidia didn't care, nor had any reason to. The only thing worth anything among those assets were the 3 patents granted to 3Dfx.
    The brand itself was worthless by the time 3Dfx went under. Quite frankly the first generation of their GPUs were unmatched, second generation was overpriced and third generation were hardly worth the bother. Combine it with how they treated their board partners and customers alike, their fate was much deserved.
    Reply
  • Taxpayer
    I'd reconsider lau8ghing the return off. Thursday is tomorrow and 20 years can make for a lot of silent work. Tomorrow will be here soon, and yes I'm pretty confident about the authenticity of the TWEET
    Reply