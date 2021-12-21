80 Percent of Steam's Top 100 Games Run 'Nearly Flawlessly' on Linux

Thanks to Valve's ProtonDB compatibility layer, 80% of Steam's top 100 games are now playable within Linux operating systems. The new milestone was achieved today and shows how committed Valve is to get as many games as possible to run on Linux from the Steam library. That's due in no small part to the new Steam Deck running on Valve's own Linux-based SteamOS.



But the accolades don't stop there. If you go to protondb.com you can see that 75% of the top one-thousand most popular Steam games are also playable within Linux. This means there's a good chance most of your favorite Steam titles are probably playable on Linux already, making Linux adoption even easier than before.



ProtonDB was started by Valve several years ago as a new way to get Windows games to automatically work within Linux operating systems by combining several other open-source compatibility tools such as DXVK and Wine together. Its growth was slow at first, but as the years went by and ProtonDB matured, it's now become one of the most popular ways to get Windows games to work in Linux either perfectly or nearly flawlessly.



Valve's largest hurdle now is protonDB's inability to run many of Steam's top ten most popular titles, of which only 40% of the games are currently playable on Linux. This is a big deal, considering the impending launch of the Steam Deck. Many gamers will undoubtedly want to play one or more of the most popular games on Steam, but only three — CSGO, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2 — rate as green (native) support, with one more (GTAV) getting a gold rating. The other six are "borked," most likely due to DRM issues.



Still, having hundreds of Windows titles playable on Linux is a big milestone. It wasn't too long ago that getting even a handful of Windows games playable within Linux was a big hassle, especially if you had to run it through the Wine compatibility layer. Now, with Valve and ProtonDB, hundreds of games are playable within Linux at the push of a single button, or with very little tweaking required.



Valve continues to work hard to get as many games as possible within the Steam library compatible with Linux. Valve has even said it has a goal of getting the entire Steam library to run on Linux specifically for owners of the Stream Deck. We aren't sure if this is possible, and it will likely depend in a large part on just how popular the Steam Deck ends up being. Success begets success, in other words, but there will be benefits even for those who don't plan on using a Steam Deck.