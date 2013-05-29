AMD's Xbox One Deal Valued at $3+ Billion USD

Bob Feldstein, the current VP of Technology Licensing at Nvidia, served as ATI's VP of Engineering and its VP of Strategic Development from 1994 until 2006 when AMD acquired the company. For the next seven years, he served as AMD's VP of Business Development, and then he joined Nvidia in July 2012. That said, he has some knowledge about what's going on inside AMD.

According to his LinkedIn profile, AMD's involvement with the Xbox One console is valued to be worth more than $3 billion USD. He also acknowledges that AMD has provided a custom silicon solution for Microsoft for the Xbox One, a game console and entertainment device cramming into "one" form factor.

"My involvement was focused on business management and supply agreement negotiations," he states. "This required the coordination of multiple functional teams within AMD, as well as regular customer meetings with leadership teams responsible for handling the challenges of complex, multi-year deals. This project is valued at $3+B."

He also talks about the PlayStation 4 that was revealed to the public on February 20. Unfortunately, he doesn't provide any financial worth on the project, but he's less vague with the Sony console, and talks about the Jaguar cores and Radeon graphics.

"The Sony PlayStation game console is powered by a semi-custom AMD APU," he states. "This processor is a single-chip custom processor, with eight x86-64 AMD Jaguar CPU cores and a 1.84 TFLOPS next-gen AMD Radeon based graphics engine supported by 8 GB DDR5 memory. AMD silicon will be a key enabler for the next generation of gaming experiences through this partnership with Sony, who has built the largest installed base of game consoles in existence today."

If anything, the two posts clearly show that AMD is playing a big part in the next-generation console wave. The Nintendo Wii U isn't quite as AMD-focused, featuring an IBM PowerPC 750-based three-core Espresso" chip clocked at 1.2 GHz, and an AMD Radeon "Latte" 550 MHz GPU with a built-in eDRAM cache.