Asus G73jh Laptop Packs Core i7, Radeon HD 5870

Asus revealed a meaty gaming laptop packed with Intel's Core i7 CPU and ATI's Radeon HD 5870.

Engadget reports from CES with news that Asus is sporting a smoking hot laptop branded with its infamous Republic of Gamers title. The Asus G73hj is apparently out to shame other wannabe gamer laptops by sporting Intel's Core i7-720QM CPU and ATI's Radeon HD 5870. That means gamers can bask in DirectX 11 goodness no matter where they go... or at least until the battery needs to be recharged.

In addition to the CPU and GPU, the portable gaming rig allows up to 8 GB or DDR3 RAM, up to 1 TB of HDD space (what, no SSD?), and 8-channel HD audio. To complete this armpit portable theater, the 17.3-inch display has a native resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. There's also a Blu-ray / DVD combo drive and a mini-VGA connector.

Other bells and whistles featured in the Asus G73hj include an 8-cell battery, a 2-megapixel webcam, an 8-in-1 card reader, Bluetooth 2.1, gigabit Ethernet, 802.1b/g Wi-Fi, and more. Windows 7 Home Premium is also the operating system of choice, rounding out a rather meaty laptop.

Currently the price hasn't been announced. Stay tuned as more is revealed that the show.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • scytherswings 06 January 2010 06:00
    Why would they skimp out on the wireless with specs like that? No wireless n would be a dealbreaker for me...
  • twisted politiks 06 January 2010 06:01
    agreed with the article, no ssd? and why only wireless b/g?!?
  • cctchristensen 06 January 2010 06:05
    I don't think "infamous" is the correct word to describe the ASUS brand of gaming laptops...Should have used a synonym of famous, not an antonym. Unless you actually mean that ASUS has exceedingly bad laptops. Whatever.
  • fulle 06 January 2010 06:27
    Don't worry, Kevin's just a bad copy paste journalist. The spec photo I found on the engadget article listed connectivity as 802.11N (b/g).
  • curnel_D 06 January 2010 06:33
    I know it's an i7, but it's still only clocked at 1.6Ghz. This has CPU limited fps written all over it.
  • christop 06 January 2010 07:03
    nice but power hog bet!!!!
  • JustinHD81 06 January 2010 07:04
    Curnel_D i believe that the CPU speed is fine, for a quad core cpu whilst on the go, when you plug it in, turbo boost will kick in and it will go up to 2.8ghz, which is pretty good really. You're not likely to be gaming on the battery anyway, as battery life would probably be measured in minutes. This sort of thing really shouldn't bother with a battery as no sane person would try to use it for mobile computing, portable computing maybe.
  • micky_lund 06 January 2010 07:09
    ahhh...the turbo boost is needed. with that, its epic.
    but if it didn't have it, Curnel_D would be on the mark
  • tacoslave 06 January 2010 07:09
    wow i guess you can game on a laptop. anyone rememeber their last laptop with a 4870x2. Man i love AMD/ATI.
  • blackbyron 06 January 2010 07:09
    I would say the price of this laptop costs about $4000 bucks. (correct me if I'm wrong).
