Asus G73jh Laptop Packs Core i7, Radeon HD 5870

Engadget reports from CES with news that Asus is sporting a smoking hot laptop branded with its infamous Republic of Gamers title. The Asus G73hj is apparently out to shame other wannabe gamer laptops by sporting Intel's Core i7-720QM CPU and ATI's Radeon HD 5870. That means gamers can bask in DirectX 11 goodness no matter where they go... or at least until the battery needs to be recharged.

In addition to the CPU and GPU, the portable gaming rig allows up to 8 GB or DDR3 RAM, up to 1 TB of HDD space (what, no SSD?), and 8-channel HD audio. To complete this armpit portable theater, the 17.3-inch display has a native resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. There's also a Blu-ray / DVD combo drive and a mini-VGA connector.

Other bells and whistles featured in the Asus G73hj include an 8-cell battery, a 2-megapixel webcam, an 8-in-1 card reader, Bluetooth 2.1, gigabit Ethernet, 802.1b/g Wi-Fi, and more. Windows 7 Home Premium is also the operating system of choice, rounding out a rather meaty laptop.

Currently the price hasn't been announced. Stay tuned as more is revealed that the show.

