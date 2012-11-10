Trending

Tom's Guide: Backup Your PC With These Free Programs

By Backup 

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on data backup programs.

Backing up your data isn't exactly a thrilling task, but it's definitely a necessary one. Though boring, protecting your data from harm is actually very easy, and there is a wealth of programs that will help you do it. Heck, some of them you just need to input a few settings and it'll run itself. Still, it can be hard to know which program is right for you. After all, the casual user and power user have very different needs. Check out Tom's Guide's 'Save Your Data: Backup with These Free Programs,' for a full round-up of the best backup tools.

Keeping a backup of your data can often feel like an unnecessary chore...until disaster strikes and you lose years of work, pictures, or media due to hardware failure or a system crash. your precious data need not be overly complex or expensive, and you certainly won't begrudge the effort if disaster strikes. Here are 11 great and free tools for safeguarding your electronic treasures. Whether you're a power-user that needs to protect your data or a casual surfer looking for some extra peace of mind, there's a program in here to suit your needs.Save Your Data: Backup with These Free Programs

Follow Tom's Guide on Twitter!

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bison88 10 November 2012 22:21
    Backing up is easy, restoring can often be a PITA. Make a plan to test the backup every X amount of backups otherwise they are useless.
    Reply
  • weierstrass 11 November 2012 03:48
    rsync, do we need more?
    Reply
  • egilbe 11 November 2012 04:18
    I periodically use windows backup to create an image of my drive. It sees to work, although it's slow.
    Reply
  • apache_lives 11 November 2012 05:54
    robocopy -- its built into windows (just not XP) just make a batch telling it what to include/skip

    even has features like inter-packet gap to stop network/internet lag and a lot more

    try it some time
    Reply
  • digiex 11 November 2012 07:42
    Build a NAS with RAID10.
    Reply
  • apache_lives 11 November 2012 07:55
    digiexBuild a NAS with RAID10.
    this is about SOFTWARE to backup TO devices, not the devices themselves
    Reply
  • egilbe 11 November 2012 20:27
    9425854 said:
    Build a NAS with RAID10.

    I hope you were joking. Raid 0 is not backup and it's more prone to drive failure.
    Reply
  • _Cosmin_ 11 November 2012 20:53
    apache_livesthis is about SOFTWARE to backup TO devices, not the devices themselves
    FreeNAS is a software.... i know, i use it !
    Reply
  • _Cosmin_ 11 November 2012 20:55
    egilbeI hope you were joking. Raid 0 is not backup and it's more prone to drive failure.
    RAID10 is not RAID0... read again !
    Reply
  • _Cosmin_ 11 November 2012 20:57
    So, the news on tomshardware is that on tomsguide there is a new post... REALLY ?
    STOP DOING THAT - JANE !
    Reply