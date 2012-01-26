Blizzard Puts World of Warcraft Server Blades Up for Auction

Consider yourself the ultimate WoW fan? Well, you might consider Blizzard's latest announcement in which the company reveals plans to auction off old server blades for charity.

"Following a recent upgrade of our World of Warcraft server hardware to improve your gameplay experience, we have decided to auction off the retired HP p-Class server blades and donate the proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital," Blizzard said in the announcement.

"For a time, these servers were doorways into a universe of magic, mystery, and unlimited adventure. People vanquished mighty foes, they formed bonds of friendship, and some even found love in the game worlds that ran on these servers. If you listen closely on a starry night, you can still hear the ghosts of the past running through their circuit boards, recounting tales of epic conquest.

"Now you have the chance to own a very real piece of game history and help us support a good cause in the process. Blizzard Entertainment will donate 100% of the proceeds after auction expenses to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital."

Each server has been preserved in a special case bearing the World of Warcraft logo and marked with the realm it was used to host, meaning interested parties can bid on the server connected to the realm of choice. Servers are also mounted along with a special plaque that reads:

Blizzard Entertainment has carefully preserved and archived our retired server blades, releasing only a limited number for a noble cause. To us, this server blade is more than just hardware: within the circuits and hard drive, a world of magic, adventure, and friendship thrived. From fishing in quiet lakes to defeating Arthas in Icecrown Citadel, this blade was home to thousands of immersive experiences across the world of Azeroth and beyond. We thank you for the safekeeping of this important part of history.

The plaque is also signed by the signatures of the WoW development team. According to the Telegraph, Blizzard has 2,000 blades to auction. The auction is live on eBay right now, so get bidding!