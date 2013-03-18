AMD Releases Catalyst 13.3 Beta 2 Driver

AMD has released a beta version of the Catalyst 13.3 driver for the company's mobile and desktop GPUs that provides some relatively minor changes in performance such as:
- Improves performance in Far Cry 3 up to 5 percent
- Improve performance in Sim City 4 up to 16 percent
- Improves latency performance issues seen in Tomb Raider and Hitman Absolution
- Resolves slight corruption seen in Tomb Raider with TressFX enabled for CrossFire and single GPU configurations
The Catalyst 13.3 Beta drivers can be downloaded from the following link for 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows Vista, 7 and 8.
I don't know about that game. After killing some deer and a pig, I can't really take it anymore.
vmemhmm, might need this for tomb raider. my 7970 runs tressFX fine, but the occasional corruption where Lara becomes bald is annoying lol
With the camera positions in that game focused so much on other parts of her it's amazing you even noticed.