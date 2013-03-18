Trending

AMD Releases Catalyst 13.3 Beta 2 Driver

By AMD 

AMD has released the Catalyst 13.3 Beta 2 driver.

AMD has released a beta version of the Catalyst 13.3 driver for the company's mobile and desktop GPUs that provides some relatively minor changes in performance such as:

  • Improves performance in Far Cry 3 up to 5 percent
  • Improve performance in Sim City 4 up to 16 percent
  • Improves latency performance issues seen in Tomb Raider and Hitman Absolution
  • Resolves slight corruption seen in Tomb Raider with TressFX enabled for CrossFire and single GPU configurations

The Catalyst 13.3 Beta drivers can be downloaded from the following link for 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows Vista, 7 and 8.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • annymmo 18 March 2013 17:11
    http://www.geeks3d.com/20130316/amd-catalyst-13-3-beta2-released-opengl-extensions-list-updated/
    Reply
  • alvine 18 March 2013 17:12
    uh oh improved sim city performance because its so graphically intense
    Reply
  • internetlad 18 March 2013 17:18
    hmm, might have to put this on, just to help my 7950 keep up the FPS in FC3. . .
    Reply
  • prince_david 18 March 2013 17:31
    alvineuh oh improved sim city performance because its so graphically intenseDo they mean Sim City 5? I remember Sim City 4 was graphically intense when it first came out but that was years ago. I am assuming they mean the new sim city game.
    Reply
  • Stimpack 18 March 2013 17:38
    Yeah, I would assume they're referring to SimCity 5.
    Reply
  • vmem 18 March 2013 18:15
    hmm, might need this for tomb raider. my 7970 runs tressFX fine, but the occasional corruption where Lara becomes bald is annoying lol
    Reply
  • scrumworks 18 March 2013 18:42
    Now the Crysis 3 benchmarks should be done all over again.
    Reply
  • 18 March 2013 19:34
    internetladhmm, might have to put this on, just to help my 7950 keep up the FPS in FC3. . .
    I don't know about that game. After killing some deer and a pig, I can't really take it anymore.
    Reply
  • 18 March 2013 21:03
    Yes! Now I get over 9000 FPS in SC4. Thank you for the long awaited update. :p
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 19 March 2013 02:26
    Wonder if that wrong listing of SimCity 4 is a intentional jab.

    vmemhmm, might need this for tomb raider. my 7970 runs tressFX fine, but the occasional corruption where Lara becomes bald is annoying lol
    With the camera positions in that game focused so much on other parts of her it's amazing you even noticed.
    Reply