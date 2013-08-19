Tom's Guide: The 40 Best Chrome Extensions

Trending

By Apps 

Check out Tom's Guide's latest round-up of the best Chrome extensions available.

If you caught our most recent installation of our Web Browser Grand Prix, you'll know that Chrome once again took the top spot for Windows 7 compatible browsers. However, while Chrome on its own is a brilliant browser, even the best browser can be made better with the help of a few choice extensions. Handily enough, the team over at Tom's Guide just put together an updated list of 'The 40 Best Google Chrome Extensions.' Check it out!

The constant efforts of the Google marketing juggernaut—and improvements by the development team—are paying off: Google Chrome is now the second most-used web browser worldwide, according to Stat Counter. Chrome is even threatening Internet Explorer's long-standing top spot.With such a sleek, efficient, and streamlined interface, it seems almost a shame to add extensions that bloat Chrome's resources. Still, there are a lot of really useful, utilitarian extensions available on the Chrome Web Store. Here are 40 choice picks. These are based on our experience as well as some reader recommendations.Watch this space for future updates as we change this list to include newer and better extensions. Let us know what you think, and feel free to leave suggestions in the comments.The 40 Best Google Chrome Extensions

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaquith 07 September 2012 22:05
    On your site the #1 extension is AdBlock -> https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/gighmmpiobklfepjocnamgkkbiglidom

    You need to stop the Keyword pop-up mines. I love this site, but I loath the Keyword ads.
    Reply
  • warmon6 07 September 2012 22:26
    jaquithOn your site the #1 extension is AdBlock -> https://chrome.google.com/webstore/ kkbiglidomYou need to stop the Keyword pop-up mines. I love this site, but I loath the Keyword ads.
    My bad. accidently hit the thumbs down instead of up but i agree. #1 extesion is adblock

    Reply
  • kaisellgren 07 September 2012 23:00
    Clickable links is the best. And so is the adblock.
    Reply
  • gsacks 08 September 2012 00:36
    With the notable exception of Adblock, I like to keep my browser pretty vanilla, and free of extensions.
    Reply
  • Pherule 08 September 2012 03:02
    Center Image
    Https Enforcer
    Image Properties Context Menu
    One Window
    Redirector
    ScriptNo

    Can't go without these, along with the usual AdBlock and WOT.

    2013/04/26 edit: nvm, Ghostery sucks.
    Reply
  • livebriand 09 September 2012 05:30
    I use:
    Adblock Plus (a must-have, with all the annoying adobe flash ads and keyword popup crap on sites like these)
    Ghostery
    WOT
    Xmarks
    Reply
  • livebriand 09 September 2012 05:35
    jaquithOn your site the #1 extension is AdBlock -> https://chrome.google.com/webstore/ kkbiglidomYou need to stop the Keyword pop-up mines. I love this site, but I loath the Keyword ads.They never seem to realize the fact that, if you use annoying ads, people will use ad blockers. And when you're a tech site and your audience consists of geeks, many of which know about adblockers... you're screwing yourself over.
    Reply
  • bnot 01 March 2013 09:39
    Love bug me not! what im using to post this comment lol.
    Reply