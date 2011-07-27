DICE Talks Battlefield 3 Console/PC Differences

We already know what DICE is focusing on the PC as the primary platform for its upcoming shooter, Battlefield 3. But recently DICE revealed some of the differences between the PC version and the version planned for the consoles, and they're enough to fill any PC gamer with pride (finally).

"The biggest difference between the PC and console version of Battlefield 3 is that we have 64 players on PC and 24 players maximum on console," said DICE boss Patrick Bach. "The rest is more or less the same: we use the same engine, the same technology, the same animation system, the same lighting system. Our aim is to give the player the exact same experience and not try to dumb down the console version."

OK, so maybe the differences aren't that drastic. But then Bach started to elaborate on the "more or less" aspect, admitting that the team tried to squeeze more players into the console version but realized it required the team to scale down all the graphics, scale down all the destructibility, and in some cases scale down the map sizes.

"Everything is a compromise," he said. "It's not that we're evil or stupid. We didn't choose not to have more players - we would love to do 64 players on console but then we would have to cut away so much; people would get very upset that it looked worse, played worse and wasn't as fun as the PC version. We would never do that because the fun is always more important."

Adding more than 24 players also meant removing the vehicles, as they require a lot of data that's shoved through the network and the CPUs. "If you had more vehicles, that would mean less players and vice versa," he said.

So what about the maps? Will they be smaller than what will be available on the PC? Or will both versions be the same? Here's where he really elaborates on the "more or less" aspect.

"When we say they are smaller, it's not that we have cut them in half," he said. "But we tried to compact them slightly to keep the action up. If you compare it to Battlefield: Bad Company 2, the maps weren't really small on console. We actually had huge maps even for console. We have the same kind of angle on it right now [in Battlefield 3]. We want to create the same experience for PC as for consoles."

Battlefield 3 is slated to hit the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC in October.