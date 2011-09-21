Battlefield 3 Multiplayer Beta Plans, System Requirements

Electronic Arts is now inviting gamers to participate in the Battlefield 3 multiplayer beta which begins on September 29, 2011 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC. The beta will be set in Paris on the Operation Metro map and pit two elite tactical units against each other in the series’ popular Rush Mode. One side will take the offensive by attacking M-COM stations while the opposing squad will defend and protect.

"Gamers who pre-order the digital PC version of the game at Origin (powered by EA) will be granted early access to the beta starting on September 27, 2011," EA said Tuesday. "In addition, all customers that pre-ordered a Limited Edition of Medal of Honor will also receive early access to the beta starting on September 27, 2011."

In addition to the beta announcement, EA provided the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version, as seen below:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista (Service Pack 2) 32-Bit

Processor: 2 GHz dual-core (Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Athlon X2 2.7 GHz)

Memory: 2 GB

Hard Drive: 20 GB

GPU (AMD): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (ATI Radeon 3000, 4000, 5000 or 6000 series, with ATI Radeon 3870 or higher performance)

GPU (Nvidia): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (Nvidia GeForce 8, 9, 200, 300, 400 or 500 series with Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher performance)

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Keyboard and mouse

DVD-ROM drive

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Quad-core CPU

Memory: 4 GB

Hard Drive: 20 GB

GPU: DirectX 11 compatible with 1024 MB RAM (Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Radeon 6950)

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Keyboard and mouse

DVD-ROM drive

"Gamers in the beta can also log onto Battlelog, the game’s free social media network that allows gamers to communicate and compete with friends, track their stats and share their progress," EA added Tuesday. "Battlelog extends the in-game experience to be accessible anywhere, whether on a PC, console or handheld device. Players are also invited to join the EA Gun Club for the latest shooter news, and to receive in-game benefits including access to the M1911 pistol and distinct badges in Battlefield 3. The M1911 pistol will also be available to registered Battlefield veterans."

For more information about the upcoming Battlefield 3 beta, head here.