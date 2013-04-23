Trending

Galaxy S4's Gorilla Glass 3 Display Gets a Scratch Test

Just in time for the S4's launch.

We saw Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 put to the test at CES back in January. However, while seeing the glass go through stress tests involving vices and metal objects dropped from a height is interesting, it's not quite the same as seeing a demonstration with an actual smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3. The folks over at SamMobile have posted a video of the Galaxy S4, Samsung's newest baby, going through a scratch test.

 

Thanks to our CES demonstration, we know that Gorilla Glass 3 boasts "Native Damage Resistance," which provides improved durability to withstand deep scratches and cracks in the glass. Corning says that, compared to its previous offerings, Gorilla Glass 3 provides enhanced scratch resistance, reduced scratch visibility, and better retained strength once a scratch occurs. If to see how your shiny, new Galaxy S4 will hold up against car keys and the general wear and tear that comes with bouncing around in a pocket or purse, check out the video below, courtesy of Samsung Mob!lers:

Check out the CES demo of Gorilla Glass 3 here:

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheMadFapper 23 April 2013 14:50
    We saw the same thing with Gorilla Glass 2, but yet my Lumia 920 will come out of my pocket with random new scratches all the time (and nothing else would be in the pocket).
  • johnnyq1233 23 April 2013 14:57
    Just looked at the specs for the Lumia 920 and no where on the specsheets does it say Gorilla Glass is used on that phone!
  • WretchedSoul44 23 April 2013 15:08
    Use otterbox and you basically never have to worry about scratches on the glass itself. I have it on my note 2 and the screen protector has some scratches and one deep one (from when it fell face down on the screen on rocks/gravel at four feet), but the glass has nothing.
  • Jerky_san 23 April 2013 15:15
    I found that it doesn't always matter if the glass can be scratched.. My dad dropped his phone and it broke the LCD but the glass didn't have a scratch on it..
  • TheMadFapper 23 April 2013 15:27
    10706172 said:
    Just looked at the specs for the Lumia 920 and no where on the specsheets does it say Gorilla Glass is used on that phone!

    :sarcastic:

    I found about a billion sources saying otherwise...plus I'm pretty sure I would know having owned two of them and obliterated one.

    http://www.corninggorillaglass.com/products-with-gorilla/nokia


  • pgreed 23 April 2013 15:28
    Do the test with a stone and upload the result :)
  • the1kingbob 23 April 2013 17:08
    I would like to see a test where they actually succeed in scratching it. It is scratch-able, I want to see what it takes. My nexus s 4g has a few scratches but nothing to terrible, can't see them when the screen is on.
  • gwolfman 23 April 2013 17:35
    Sure looks like it scratches to me. Check out between 2:59-3:02, the two green balloons on the bottom right of the bunch (i.e., almost exactly in the middle of the screen).
  • MANOFKRYPTONAK 23 April 2013 17:45
    I have an iPhone 4S from the day it came out. And I'm a firefighter, full time and a full time student. I just have the clear plastic skins on the front and back. No case and the glass still Hasn't broken on the front or back. I think if you take care of your phone, it'll work fine.
  • halcyon 23 April 2013 18:21
    I've a Note 2 with no screen protector whatsoever and I've had it for a good while and it has not even hairline scratches on it. In fact, the screen looks brand new along with the rest of the phone. I'm not all that careful with it either. Its routinely in my back pocket and back pack. I've faith in Gorilla Glass.
