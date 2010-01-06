Trending

How to Activate GodMode in Windows 7

By Overclocking 

Want to activate GodMode in Windows 7? Here's how!

Windows 7 users are all abuzz about the OS and its GodMode. If you haven't heard of it, GodMode is a feature that was revealed by CNet's Microsoft Correspondent, Ina Fried. GodMode is a folder that brings together a long list of customization settings allowing you to change all your settings from one place. Neat huh? It's very easy to enable and damn useful if you tweak things around a lot.

I've broken it down into five-step process to avoid confusion:

Step 1: Right click.

Step 2: Click create folder.

Step 3: Name your sparkly, new folder this, "GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}" and press enter.

Step 4: Blink as the folder changes form to look like the control panel.

Step 5: Open the folder and bask in all your godly, control panel-y power.

Hit up CNet for an instructional video.

129 Comments
  • jonpaul37 05 January 2010 22:30
    Oh my God!... mode...
    Reply
  • vonarx 05 January 2010 22:31
    coolest thing ever
    Reply
  • walt526 05 January 2010 22:31
    Excellent, I hadn't heard of this before. Thanks!
    Reply
  • volks1470 05 January 2010 22:31
    I thought it was a joke, yep! It sure does work, even on the RC!
    Reply
  • haze4peace 05 January 2010 22:35
    Thanks for the info. This is pretty awesome.
    Reply
  • ecnovaec 05 January 2010 22:36
    this is way better than jesus mode!
    Reply
  • Fendulon 05 January 2010 22:37
    Just so you all know... as neat as it is.. not GodMod, bit of a trick really.

    The folder will be named whatever you put before the period.

    Elephant.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

    Will give you an elephant control panel.

    Neat non the less.
    Reply
  • rcpratt 05 January 2010 22:38
    Cool, but I don't see myself using it much. It is nice to have everything in one place, though.
    Reply
  • sloth2004 05 January 2010 22:38
    haha, very interesting, useful for those newbies
    Reply
  • ecnovaec 05 January 2010 22:40
    FendulonJust so you all know... as neat as it is.. not GodMod, bit of a trick really.The folder will be named whatever you put before the period.Elephant.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}Will give you an elephant control panel.Neat non the less.
    blasphemy
    Reply