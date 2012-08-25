Google's 'I'm Feeling Lucky' Now Includes Other Emotions

If you're a fan of Google's 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button, things are about to get a whole lot more interesting for you. The search giant today announced some changes to this particular feature, including adding some new emotions to the mix. Now you can not only feel lucky, but also hungry, and wonderful.

Google announced the change today in a posting on its own social network, Google+, detailing how the updated 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button will mean more accurate results for users.

"We recently added some other emotions to our I'm Feeling Lucky button, like artistic, wonderful, and of course, hungry," the company said. "When you hover over the I'm Feeling Lucky button, it spins to an emotion and clicking on it connects you to a page that reflects that emotion. For instance, I'm Feeling Hungry leads you to a Google results page for restaurants in your area. Bon appetit!"

Of course, thanks to Google Instant, which automatically displays search results as you type, the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button has become a little less useful. If you're looking to try out this feature, simply hit up the Google homepage and hover over the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button (note: don't type anything in the search field). It should start scrolling through emotions. As soon as you see one you like, give 'er a click and see where it takes you.

