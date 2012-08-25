Trending

Google's 'I'm Feeling Lucky' Now Includes Other Emotions

By Google 

How are you feeling today?

If you're a fan of Google's 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button, things are about to get a whole lot more interesting for you. The search giant today announced some changes to this particular feature, including adding some new emotions to the mix. Now you can not only feel lucky, but also hungry, and wonderful.

 

Google announced the change today in a posting on its own social network, Google+, detailing how the updated 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button will mean more accurate results for users.

"We recently added some other emotions to our I'm Feeling Lucky button, like artistic, wonderful, and of course, hungry," the company said. "When you hover over the I'm Feeling Lucky button, it spins to an emotion and clicking on it connects you to a page that reflects that emotion. For instance, I'm Feeling Hungry leads you to a Google results page for restaurants in your area. Bon appetit!"

Of course, thanks to Google Instant, which automatically displays search results as you type, the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button has become a little less useful. If you're looking to try out this feature, simply hit up the Google homepage and hover over the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button (note: don't type anything in the search field). It should start scrolling through emotions. As soon as you see one you like, give 'er a click and see where it takes you.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • idroid 25 August 2012 20:48
    Thumbs up!
  • A Bad Day 25 August 2012 21:02
    Google's engineers must have spare time to kill.

    That's unheard of in many tech companies sadly.

    "You don't get paid to think or imagine! You are getting paid to program!"
  • sourgrapes01 25 August 2012 21:07
    A Bad DayGoogle's engineers must have spare time to kill.
    They have lots of time now that they are no longer allowed to copy Apple without risk of losing billions. Maybe they will actually create innovative products for a change.
  • randomizer 25 August 2012 21:11
    I don't think I've ever used that button, so I can't see why I'd start using it now.
  • Pherule 25 August 2012 22:53
    I'm feeling lucky is useful, I have Google instant search disabled (it's very annoying)
    I'm feeling hungry would not be useful at all. If I'm hungry I leave the computer and go to the kitchen.
  • Meatymutawings 25 August 2012 23:02
    sourgrapes01They have lots of time now that they are no longer allowed to copy Apple without risk of losing billions. Maybe they will actually create innovative products for a change.lol google copying apple?
    could you please enlighten me on how this search engine company that made software like chrome and OS like android copied apple in any way?
  • misterawsome 26 August 2012 00:03
    sourgrapes01They have lots of time now that they are no longer allowed to copy Apple without risk of losing billions. Maybe they will actually create innovative products for a change.hmmm the search engine isn't innovative.
  • jaquith 26 August 2012 00:06
    I'm Feeling Sick!
  • theabsinthehare 26 August 2012 02:22
    Actually, Google employees are REQUIRED to spend at least one hour a day working on something that is their own idea. It may be something entirely unrelated to Google, or sometimes it could be something like this, a small, fun addon to something Google already has.
  • theabsinthehare 26 August 2012 02:29
    Just kidding. It's even higher than that. 20% of their time.
