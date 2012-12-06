Trending

These Are The Star Citizen System Requirements... For Now

By Crytek Studios 

For now Star Citizen will roughly need the same minimum system requirements needed to run Crysis 3.

The Star Citizen FAQ was recently updated with information about what PC gamers can expect in regards to system requirements for the upcoming game. The FAQ also clarifies that Star Citizen isn't an MMO despite its MMO-sounding features. Instead the game will pull from "the best of all possible worlds" ranging from a permanent, persistent world found in MMOs to an offline, single-player campaign like those found in the Wing Commander series.

"To play Star Citizen you need only to buy the initial game," the FAQ reads, answering speculation that Star Citizen may be a subscription-based game. "There will never be a monthly charge for usage. Some in-game items may be available as microtransactions, but we will NEVER sell anything that can’t be acquired through honest (and fun!) gameplay."

As for the system requirements, they're not set in stone given the game won't be completed for at least another 24 months. But the FAQ states that because the game is built on CryTek's CryEngine 3, the system requirements will roughly stay the same.

"At the moment you will be able to play [Star Citizen] on a dual core PC with a GTX 460 or greater and 4 GB of system memory," the FAQ reads. "If you’re running an i7 2500, 2600, 2700 or better with a GTX 670 or greater then the stars are the limit!"

CryTek launched CryEngine 3 back in 2009, and since then only seven titles have been published using the engine including Crysis 2, Crysis for PS3 and X360, Cabal 2, Nexuiz, Warface, Fibble and the just launched MechWarrior Online. The platform supports DirectX 9, 10 and 11, but for Crysis 3, which launches in February 2013, CryTek chose to support only DirectX 11. Whether or not Star Citizen will eventually take this route in two years time is anyone's guess at this point.

As previously reported, Crysis 3 will need at least a dual-core CPU, 2 GB of memory (3 GB if running Vista), and a DirectX 11 GPU with 1 GB of VRAM. Suggested combos include a Nvidia GTS 450 GPU with an Intel Core2 Duo E6600 CPU clocked at 2.4 GHz, and an AMD Radeon HD 5770 GPU with an AMD Athlon64 X2 5200+ CPU clocked at 2.4 GHz. That's just the minimum system requirements.

In addition to Star Citizen's system requirements, the Kickstarter FAQ reveals that the PC game won't receive expansion packs. Instead, it will be continuously updated on the developer end, with new content being added on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. "We’ll be always adding data, stories, and campaigns as well as reacting to what the players are doing," the FAQ reads. "Because of this the universe will be affected by the actions of the players."

For more information about Star Citizen, check out the FAQ on the game's Kickstarter page here.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • netwired 06 December 2012 23:56
    "We’ll be always adding data, stories, and campaigns as well as reacting to what the players are doing," the FAQ reads. "Because of this the universe will be affected by the actions of the players."

    This actually sounds like a pretty good idea, as long as the patching process doesn't become a headache.
    Reply
  • rochin 07 December 2012 00:06
    I have had system specs like that for over 6 years now. New computers will be totally fine.
    Reply
  • greatsaltedone 07 December 2012 00:08
    After having to go back to Freespace 2 in order to play a good space sim that isn't dumbed down, I am truly thrilled to see that Star Citizen will be using a cutting edge engine.

    The last hardcore space sim that didnt hold your hand that I can think of was Independence War 2 and it was released eleven years ago!
    Reply
  • stingstang 07 December 2012 00:15
    O.R.B. is about 9 years old, and that's still my favorite. Sins of a Solar Empire was just.. I guess too much like a cartoon. Not very serious, no single-player...
    Reply
  • ojas 07 December 2012 00:20
    Ok, sorry to dissappoint you, but this is sooooo old i was probably 1.
    Reply
  • ojas 07 December 2012 00:21
    greatsaltedoneAfter having to go back to Freespace 2 in order to play a good space sim that isn't dumbed down, I am truly thrilled to see that Star Citizen will be using a cutting edge engine.The last hardcore space sim that didnt hold your hand that I can think of was Independence War 2 and it was released eleven years ago!+1 on FS2! :D
    Reply
  • 07 December 2012 01:04
    Those system requirements were written down a year ago, they havent changed.
    Reply
  • tirvon 07 December 2012 01:10
    Now if only 24 months from now my i5-3570K & GTX 670 were still as kick-@ss as they are now.... *sigh*
    Reply
  • atminside 07 December 2012 01:25
    I have been playing FPS's for so long and just recently I tried EVE online.....wow i was soooo lost i had no idea what do. FPS have made me into a complete noob, or maybe i was a noob to begin with i don't know. But man I have been missing out on a lot. Why have I never heard of these great games before? All these hours wasted playing COD.......
    Reply
  • beckstrom12 07 December 2012 01:26
    Freespace 2 was such a good game. That's why I pledged for star citizen when it was on kickstarter ;).
    Reply