DISASSEMBLED: Motorola's DROID Smartphone

If you're anything like me, you grew up taking apart new gadgets without thinking about how you were ever supposed to put your new toy back together again. Luckily, that was a long time ago and we have the Internet now. In case you didn't know, the World Wide Web is full of people more willing and or capable of performing such surgeries.

Today's skilled surgeons are the folks over at PhoneWreck. Dr. Wreck has posted all of the images and is in the process of identifying all the different bits and pieces. Follow him on Twitter for updates.

If you're brave enough to try this at home, check out the step-by-step process here.