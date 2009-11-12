Trending

DISASSEMBLED: Motorola's DROID Smartphone

You've bought the DROID, so now what?

If you're anything like me, you grew up taking apart new gadgets without thinking about how you were ever supposed to put your new toy back together again. Luckily, that was a long time ago and we have the Internet now. In case you didn't know, the World Wide Web is full of people more willing and or capable of performing such surgeries.

Today's skilled surgeons are the folks over at PhoneWreck. Dr. Wreck has posted all of the images and is in the process of identifying all the different bits and pieces. Follow him on Twitter for updates.

If you're brave enough to try this at home, check out the step-by-step process here.

  • mrddr6 12 November 2009 22:48
    Thats neat to see the "Google" logo on a phone
  • Scotteq 12 November 2009 23:00
    ..so *that's* what it looks like inside.

    (love my 'droid so far, BTW)
  • liquidblue 12 November 2009 23:20
    mrddr6Thats neat to see the "Google" logo on a phoneIt's on the G1 as well. I do have to admit I'm a bit jealous, unfortunately this phone was not released on the T-Mobile network otherwise I'd have one of these bad boy's already in hand. Hopefully HTC or Motorola gets something better rolled out on T-Mo's network, My G1 feels outdated :(
  • mrddr6 12 November 2009 23:31
    liquidblueIt's on the G1 as well. I do have to admit I'm a bit jealous, unfortunately this phone was not released on the T-Mobile network otherwise I'd have one of these bad boy's already in hand. Hopefully HTC or Motorola gets something better rolled out on T-Mo's network, My G1 feels outdated
    I feel the same way, my USCellular's HTC Touch PRO feels way outdated compared to the HTC hero and It came out for USC only about 5 months ago.
  • hchawk19 12 November 2009 23:32
    No Disassemble!!! Number 5, Alive!
  • gt1209 12 November 2009 23:34
    Hope to see more info of this in the next edition of EE Times.
  • rpmrush 13 November 2009 00:11
    Got my wife the Droid. She loves it. Battery life sux just like all smart phones, but it's pretty close to the iphone in seamlessness. Not quite, but close. It's worth not having AT&T.
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 13 November 2009 00:16
    Yeah, I heard the battery life is pants. Wasn't sure if it was true or not. Kinda blows that you can't depend on any smartphone for more than a day. Ah, one day...
  • Abrahm 13 November 2009 00:16
    I got my Droid the Friday they came out and I love it. I don't know if I'm just lucky, but my battery life has been really good. I go a few days at a time without charging it. The best part about the Droid is that I'm not locked into an Apple product.

    So glad I got it!
  • hillarymakesmecry 13 November 2009 00:36
    If you leave the phone alone, shut off all the wireless crap you're not using, and turn off all the tasks, It'll last quite a long time. Mine used 20% of the power in 8 hours. That's plaing with it about 30 minutes too. It's too hard not to mess with a new device, that's why the battery life is seemingly bad. The screen eats up a ton of power.

    The multimedia dock is a ridiculous rip off. I'll buy the car dock once it's $5 for a knock off. The navigation works really well. As far as I know it's the only GPS in the world that gives you a satellite view while you're driving.
