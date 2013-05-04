Noctua Rolls Out PWM Version of NF-A14 140 mm Fan

Noctua has finally released a PWM version of its renowned NF-A14 140 mm fan. The fan was intended to be performance oriented with its maximum 1500 RPM top speed, but also subtly quiet with its large blade design.

The original NF-A15 and NF-A14 140 mm fans have already been on the market since 2012 and have received many awards since. The problem with the NF-A15 was that it couldn't be used on water cooling radiators, but the NF-A14 could. It was just never available with a PWM option.

"Our NF-A15 and NF-A14 fans have been very well received by customers and hardware journalists alike, but we got many requests for a square frame PWM version for use as a case fan and on water cooling radiators. We can now meet this demand with the new NF-A14 PWM," said Mag. Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua.

The NF-A14 PWM features a maximum rotational speed of 1500 RPM, and 1200 RPM with the low-noise adapter. The lowest rotational speed is just 300 RPM. At 1500 RPM the fan produces a static pressure of 2.08 mm of water, and 1.51 mm at 1200 RPM.

The fan features a MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) of 150,000 hours and packs a six-year warranty. So far, there is no word on its MSRP pricing or official availability.