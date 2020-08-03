PS4 Controllers Won’t Work With PS5 Games

Playstation today posted a brief FAQ on its blog about which PS4 peripherals will work on PS5, with some sad news for folks who were hoping they could use their existing DualShock 4 controllers with PlayStation 5 games.



While not quite a comprehensive list, the FAQ gives us an idea of which PS4 accessories Sony’s newest console will support. These include specialty equipment like “officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks,” which will work with both PS5 games and “supported PS4 games.” So worry not, fighting game players- you won’t need to build (or buy) a new stick for PS5. Sony’s platinum and gold wireless headsets will also work on PS5, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB or audio jack.

VR enthusiasts should be happy, too- the PS Move and Playstation VR Aim controllers will also work with “supported PS VR” games on PS5. The Playstation camera will work too, though it will require a free adapter, with “more details on how to get the adapter” coming in the future.



Unfortunately, Dualshock 4 fans will need to upgrade to the DualSense controller to get full use out of their PS5. While Sony’s current-gen controller will work for playing supported PS4 games on PS5, it won’t work at all for PS5 games.



“We believe that PS5 games would take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” Sony explained in the blog post.



It’s not too surprising to see a console manufacturer want to ensure all of its players have access to the same features, as developers might be hesitant to dedicate time and resources towards including support for functions like adaptive triggers if only some players will be using them. Still, if you were hoping not to have to shell out money for extra multiplayer controllers, or hoping that premium PS4 controllers like the SCUF Vantage 2 would work on Sony’s new console, it’s disappointing news. We’re also not sure how this will impact the third-party controller market going into the next console generation.



That’s all for Sony’s blog post, which leaves us with one burning question- what about the current PS VR headset? While Sony’s been dodgy about this in the past, a June 12th interview with Cnet quoted Playstation CEO Jim Ryan as saying “the current Playstation VR is compatible with PS5.”

