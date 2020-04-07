PS5 DualSense Controller Revealed With Built-in Mics, Create Button

Sony has revealed the controller for the PlayStation 5. It's called DualSense, which is a departure from the DualShock name of PlayStations past. The controller, which has a two-toned design, is our first look at Sony's new gaming hardware. We don't yet know if the controller will come in colors other than white and black.

The company says that the controller should bring a sense of touch to games, as well as sound. Sony is adding haptic feedback as well as "adaptive triggers" to L2 and R2, which the company says adds the feeling of tension.



There are also some ergonomic changes, and Sony suggests it feels smaller than it looks. The grip has changed, as have the angle of the triggers. From a photo, it appears that DualSense charges over USB Type-C.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sony)

The share button from DualShock 4 has been replaced with a "Create" button, (sharing features aren't going away, Sony says), and the features will be detailed at a later date.



Additionally, DualSense will have a built-in microphone array so that you can chat-in game without a headset. DualShock 4 had a built-in for speaker that some games used for sound effects, but never for chat. Sony is still recommending headsets for long chat sessions.



The light bar, which can be used with cameras to track the location of the controller in some games, is now wrapped around the touchpad, rather than placed at the very top of the controller. In practice, the light was used more for effects lighting in some games on PS4, so it's unclear how it will be used in the PS5.

On DualShock 4, Sony added a number of features, like a touch pad, that were used primarily in first-party games, so we'll have to wait and see how these new features will be utilized by third-party developers more often this time around.



The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch in time for the holiday season.