Trending

Small Utility Helps Tweak SSD Performance

By Business Computing 

The small SSD Tweak Utility application makes it easy to optimize your SSD in Windows XP, Vista, and 7.

Looking for a way to tweak that new SSD? TechSpot plays host to a tool that gives you centralized access to all the popular SSD configuration points within the 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7. Users can tweak various options including Windows Defrag, the indexing service, prefetching, and more without the need to dig through various menus.

The SSD Tweak Utility only tweaks settings on the OS level, making it compatible with any SSD brand or model. Those of you who want to optimize the SDD but are unsure about what settings are ideal, the software provides an auto-tweak feature. For more advanced users, the tool recommends which settings to disable for optimal performance.

The tweak utility weighs a mere 295 KB, and can be downloaded right here.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 08nwsula 12 February 2010 04:19
    sounds good. now I just need to get that ssd
    Reply
  • notty22 12 February 2010 04:22
    I have been posting about this in the Storage forums, I used it , worked nice, no negative side effects. I spotted it at OCZ ssd support forums , under the WIN 7 tips and tweaks sub section.
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 12 February 2010 04:23
    About time! W00t for no more messing with registry!
    Reply
  • brett1042002 12 February 2010 04:25
    Think i'll wait to see if this is actually legit and not some 3rd party crapware. My SSD is uber fast as it is.
    Reply
  • Gandalf 12 February 2010 04:51
    Thank you.
    Reply
  • mayne92 12 February 2010 04:59
    brett1042002Think i'll wait to see if this is actually legit and not some 3rd party crapware. My SSD is uber fast as it is.3rd party crapware? LOL. I don't think you fully understand what the little program does and how it benefits your SSD...lol You are probably one of those people who defrag their SSD haha
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 12 February 2010 05:05
    mayne923rd party crapware? LOL. I don't think you fully understand what the little program does and how it benefits your SSD...lol You are probably one of those people who defrag their SSD hahalol.
    Reply
  • lord_mur2002 12 February 2010 05:20
    Windows XP SP3 on atom 1.6 n260 with 1gb ram and a 16gb SSD.

    I am getting this error even after a fresh restart.
    "The application has failed to initialize properly (0xc0000135)."

    Does anyone have any suggestions?

    I really need this app because the sandisk 16gb ssd in this machine is the slowest HD I have ever seen.
    I opened the netbook and got under the keyboard to the drive and it is just a small pcb with ram on it. I can not even put a normal HD because there is no room and the connector is not standard.

    Reply
  • lord_mur2002 12 February 2010 05:22
    If I could edit I'd change that spec to N270 processor.
    Reply
  • doc70 12 February 2010 05:26
    I will worry about it when i will be able to afford to UPGRADE my HDDs to SSDs.
    Reply