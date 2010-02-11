Small Utility Helps Tweak SSD Performance

Looking for a way to tweak that new SSD? TechSpot plays host to a tool that gives you centralized access to all the popular SSD configuration points within the 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7. Users can tweak various options including Windows Defrag, the indexing service, prefetching, and more without the need to dig through various menus.

The SSD Tweak Utility only tweaks settings on the OS level, making it compatible with any SSD brand or model. Those of you who want to optimize the SDD but are unsure about what settings are ideal, the software provides an auto-tweak feature. For more advanced users, the tool recommends which settings to disable for optimal performance.

The tweak utility weighs a mere 295 KB, and can be downloaded right here.