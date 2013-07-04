Trending

SteelSeries Launches Siberia V2 Headset Heat Orange Edition

The Siberia v2 Heat Orange Edition features a distinctive color scheme and illumination but is otherwise identical to the standard Siberia v2 headset.

SteelSeries has launched the Siberia v2 Headset Orange Edition that features “Heat Orange illumination” that can be programmed with a variety of modes including on/off, pulsation, intensity and trigger.

The headset is otherwise functionally identical to the standard Siberia v2 headset and features the same 50 mm drivers, pull-out active noise-cancelling microphone, inline controls, and is powered by the SteelSeries engine which includes a suite of customizable equalizers and profiles.

"Our Siberia v2 is one of the top-rated, most used and recognized headsets in the video game peripherals market," said Bruce Hawver, SteelSeries CEO. "We believe in products that provide users with the best in-class technology with features intelligently designed for both form and function. Features like our noise-cancelling microphone and its ability to retract into the earcup when not in use, to the illumination and customization via our SteelSeries Engine software."

The Siberia v2 Heat Orange Edition is currently on sale for $119.99 from the SteelSeries web store.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • foody 04 July 2013 03:19
    You don't say?
  • gmkos 04 July 2013 06:37
    The average price for a Siberia V2 is 90 USD....

    ...So we're expected to pay 30 extra dollars for LEDs?

    Seems legit... :lol:
  • __-_-_-__ 04 July 2013 07:22
    is it made from gold?
  • icemunk 04 July 2013 10:46
    Sorry, no matter how many fancy lights, and colours you put on a 50mm headset... you'll never look cool with them on.
  • cats_Paw 05 July 2013 07:36
    So... a new color is news? I get it thats its hard to post news everyday since not everyday something happens, but this is weird....
