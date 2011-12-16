Trending

VIA Supporting Android on Embedded x86 Boards

By Android 

VIA's x86 embedded platforms will support Google's Android OS starting with the EITX-3002 Em-ITX board.

On Thursday VIA said that starting with the VIA EITX-3002 Em-ITX board, its x86 embedded platforms will support Android. VIA reports that the ability to run Google's OS on its x86 design will allow for increased flexibility, enhanced multimedia support and cost saving advantages for embedded applications such as interactive kiosks and in-vehicle entertainment.

"Key advantages for Android on x86 include leverage of Android development resources and existing apps, rich I/O flexibility, greater CPU performance as well as higher display resolutions of up to 1920 x 1080," VIA said. "In addition VIA has released SMART ETK, an Embedded Tool Kit which allows monitoring and control of peripheral devices through the Android OS, allowing for greater environmental control of kiosk and other installed environments."

VIA's first Android-supported board, the VIA EITX-3002, is powered by a choice of a 1.2 GHz VIA Nano X2 E-Series or 1.0 GHz VIA Eden X2 dual-core processor in combination with the VIA VX900 media system processor. The latter is what VIA calls "feature packed," an all-in-one digital media chipset that provides hardware acceleration for the latest HD video formats including MPEG-2, H.264, VC-1 and WMV9. It also supports dual independent display for superior digital signage displays.

"Designed for stability at extreme temperatures, fanless devices based on the VIA EITX-3002 can enjoy absolute stability at temperatures ranging from -10oC to 65oC," the company said. "Dual I/O coastlines include an HDMI port, VGA port, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual COM ports, four USB ports, two USB 3.0 ports (optional), audio jacks and power and HDD activity LEDs. The VIA EITX-3002 supports Windows 7, XP, Windows Embedded Standard 2009 and WES7 as well as Debian Linux and Android 2.2 operating systems."

For more information about the VIA EITX-3002 Em-ITX board, head here. Seen below is a video demonstration of Android running on a VIA's EITX-3002 x86 board.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • house70 16 December 2011 18:51
    Hmmm, Android-powered ultrabooks coming soon?
    Reply
  • GreaseMonkey_62 16 December 2011 18:57
    I think it would be funny if VIA beat Intel and AMD to the Android tablet market. If they did I would consider getting one.
    Reply
  • southernshark 16 December 2011 19:49
    It makes sense given that VIA targets the extreme low end of the x86 market. Obviously the typical VIA purchaser can't afford Windows OS so the options are steal a copy of Windows (probably done all the time in the markets where VIA operates) or go with a free OS such as Linux or Android. Android is obviously much more attractive than Linux for consumers. This could be a big win for Google as it may help to push Android into the Chinese marketplace.
    Reply
  • kawininjazx 16 December 2011 20:12
    A VIA chipset that can do 1080p playback smoothly, not sure if serious.
    Reply
  • jgutz2006 16 December 2011 21:08
    I miss the VIA chipset days, too bad they were boxed out of the market
    Reply
  • nukemaster 16 December 2011 22:07
    YamaDa Speakers :)
    Reply
  • ta152h 16 December 2011 22:45
    VIA talks about stuff they don't sell a lot of times. They have a good chipset CN1000, they sent out to reviewers a year ago, and you still can't get it.

    VX900 is underpowered, and only DX9 compliant. Until they get the CN1000 out, they aren't very competitive. Over a year after sending them out for evaluation should be enough time. Talk about delays ...
    Reply
  • 17 December 2011 00:14
    But can it play Crysis ?
    Reply
  • festerovic 17 December 2011 00:51
    This is fantastic. For anything other than "real" PC use, Android works pretty well. If you make it VIA I will come, Android + HTPC = winning.
    Reply
  • newbie_mcnoob 17 December 2011 01:33
    VIA still has a x86 license?
    Reply