Westinghouse Intros Roku-Ready HDTVs at CES 2013

By CES 2018 

These HDTVs will be MHL-compliant, capable of supporting the Roku Streaming Stick.

Westinghouse Digital will showcase during CES 2013 a new line of LED-lit HDTVs for 2013 that will be Roku Ready. So far pricing and availability is unknown, but we'll know more soon.

According to the company, these HDTVs will feature Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) compliance which will allow users to plug in an HDMI-based Roku Streaming Stick, a flash-stick sized device containing the Roku streaming platform. The TV will then be recognized by the user's home network "within minutes", turning it into a Smart HDTV packed full of streaming video, games and more.

"The new Westinghouse TVs with Roku are designed to be future-proof," said Rey Roque, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Westinghouse Digital.  "Westinghouse Digital believes MHL-Compliant displays are the future of the connected TV market.  Consumers are no longer forced to buy a smart TV only to have it become outdated two years later when new technology is released."

Roque added that with the Roku Streaming Stick, consumers can upgrade "a fairly inexpensive piece of hardware" instead of being forced to spend hundreds of dollars to buy a new HDTV in order to gain the latest and greatest streaming options.

The Roku Stick currently retails for $99.99, and includes built-in dual-band 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, a separate game remote with motion control, and support for 1080p streaming video -- it doesn't even require separate power or video cables. Programming includes Hulu Plus, HBO Go, Crackle, Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Angry Birds and more.

Westinghouse said that in addition to introducing a 60-inch IPTV during the show, the company will also introduce a full line of edge-lit LED TVs, with models ranging from 28 to 60-inches, as well as a new series of 4K UHDTV models.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • atoms83 07 January 2013 20:08
    roku ready TV? i don't quite understand. it sounds like it's just a regular TV with a couple more HDMI plugs so you can go out and buy a roku stick. if thats the case then every LCD tv with HDMI is roku ready right?
    Reply
  • siman0 07 January 2013 20:09
    why would the call it the sixth streaming stick. kinda sounds wrong...
    Reply
  • evilsizer 07 January 2013 20:40
    Westinghouse just isn't a brand that Ive been interested in. I have yet to really see good reviews on them. Still, it's nice to see that you may soon not be locked in to only whatever your smart tv has to offer, but be able to change out sticks as tech gets better. Either way, it's one hell of an improvement over my old HTPC.
    Reply
  • the_crippler 07 January 2013 20:49
    atoms83roku ready TV? i don't quite understand. it sounds like it's just a regular TV with a couple more HDMI plugs so you can go out and buy a roku stick. if thats the case then every LCD tv with HDMI is roku ready right?
    The Roku Stick requires an MHL port, not an HDMI. Similar looking, but different.
    Reply
  • atoms83 07 January 2013 21:15
    oh ok. i was thinking of getting one for my 40" sony bravia for streaming contend from my PC, but i think i would rather get an MK802 or better.
    Reply
  • Daedalus12 07 January 2013 22:17
    The MHL port is such a better idea than a regular smart TV. Now I can choose the software for my smart TV and upgrade it when I need to without ditching the TV. Glad to see this happening!
    Reply
  • vmem 07 January 2013 22:22
    Daedalus12The MHL port is such a better idea than a regular smart TV. Now I can choose the software for my smart TV and upgrade it when I need to without ditching the TV. Glad to see this happening!
    can't you just connect a small PC to the TV? or be like me and have my main PC hooked up to it for big screen gaming lol
    Reply
  • chocostain 07 January 2013 22:36
    This is amazing! No need to buy those expensive Smart TV's, which in my own opinion isn't Smart at all! LOL.

    Go Go Gadget.... TV!

    Reply
  • Daedalus12 07 January 2013 23:24
    vmemcan't you just connect a small PC to the TV? or be like me and have my main PC hooked up to it for big screen gaming lol
    I totally agree! But for those who are less tech savvy, I think this is a much better idea. Also, it should make the TV's cheaper since it will be shipping without the smart TV hardware.
    Reply
  • chomlee 07 January 2013 23:35
    it seems there is still a battle with what kind of standard they are going to use on TVs. First there was DLNA now Samsung and DirectTv have RVU. It will be interesting to see how it all works out, if they ever work it out.
    Reply