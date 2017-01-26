'Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown' Comes To PC And Xbox One, Still A PSVR Exclusive

Another trailer for Ace Combat 7, which now has the sub-title Skies Unknown, is available, along with the news that the game isn’t just available on the PlayStation 4; it’s coming to the Xbox One and PC (via Steam) as well.

The trailer, which is an extended version of what we saw at PlayStation Experience last month, gives us yet another sneak peek into the story, which centers on the conflict between two warring nations: Erusea and Osea. We also get to see some aerial dogfights between pilots from both countries. In keeping with the times, the game features unmanned aircraft, although it’s unclear if you’ll actually control them in the game.

The game was first announced in 2015 at PlayStation Experience. More important than the title's announcement, it was revealed that Ace Combat 7 would also work with the PlayStation VR. However, it doesn’t seem like you can play the entire game in virtual reality: According to the press release, “PlayStation 4 system players will be able to play portions of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and experience exclusive features developed specifically for the Sony PlayStation VR.”

Even with the seemingly limited VR content, we wondered if it would make its way to other platforms such as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. However, we were told by a Namco Bandai representative that the game is currently an exclusive for PlayStation VR. That can change before or after the game’s launch, though. The addition of a PC version also brought up of the question of whether or not the game will support a hands-on-throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) controller for a more realistic experience, but the company had “no news to share on HOTAS support at this time.”

Fans don’t have to wait long for the game to come out, as Bandai Namco is aiming for a release sometime this year, which means that the company is bound to drop some more information on VR content, HOTAS support, and other features in the near future.